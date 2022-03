On Feb. 24, the HHS released a list of current and planned supply chain initiatives that includes investing in AI to keep pace with public health demand. The first phase of the coronavirus pandemic was marked by shortages of personal protective equipment and durable medical equipment, as well as limited access to COVID-19 diagnostics. To combat the shortages like these earlier ones, HHS plans to invest in artificial intelligence, robotics and automated assembly practices and technologies for manufacturers.

