Video Games

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax Rollback Netcode Hitting PS4 In Summer 2022

By Michael Harradence
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlus has revealed that Persona 4 Arena Ultimax rollback netcode is coming to the game on PS4 and PC in Summer 2022. Rollback netcode is vital for fighting games nowadays and essentially means you can expect the most...

