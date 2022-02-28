Persona 4 Arena Ultimax Rollback Netcode Hitting PS4 In Summer 2022

After years of speculation, rumors, and teases, Capcom confirmed the inevitable: a new generation of Street Fighter is coming. The Japanese game studio concluded a week-long countdown with a Monday-morning unveil of Street Fighter 6. The 30-second teaser video focuses squarely on two lead characters: the classic dragon-punching Ryu, and the series' newest character, Luke, (introduced as DLC in Street Fighter V). After the camera lingers over shifting fingers, wiggling toes, and bouncing muscles, it zooms out to show the rivals stare each other down and rev up attacks, each rival accentuated by brief paint-splash effects.

