Nigella Lawson's Cooking Shows Ranked From Worst To Best

2020 had a lot of us wondering if we were living in a simulation, and a trend that started in July did not help those suspicions. If you were on the internet during this time (not like there was anything else to do) you most likely saw a ton of videos where people cut into what looked like household objects, but the inside was cake. The trend was rumored to begin on July 8 when Buzzfeed posted a video on Twitter with creations from Tuba Geckil, a "Turkish food artist and pastry master," (via Today). The video starts by cutting into a croc that somehow bends like a real croc would, followed by a roll of toilet paper and other anxiety-inducing objects.

