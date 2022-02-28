ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘The Batman’ review: Why so serious?

By Caroline Siede
fox29.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - With two notably cartoony exceptions, the last 30-some years of live-action Batman storytelling have been an experiment in increasing grimness. Tim Burton brought gothic gravitas to a character best known for kitschy ‘60s excess. Christopher Nolan grounded Burton’s comic book aesthetic in a realistic world. And Zack Snyder gave...

www.fox29.com

Comments / 0

Related
MIX 106

Why the Next Batman Movie Should Be ‘Batman Beyond’

20 years ago, the world was introduced to Terry McGinnis, who becomes the Batman of the future in the outstanding Warner Bros. animated series Batman Beyond. The show, which aired for 52 episodes from 1999 to 2001 plus the movie Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker, continued the continuity established in the classic Batman: The Animated Series and The New Batman Adventures and added a fascinating new chapter to the mythos of DC Comics. Today, most Batman fans consider it one of the character’s best television shows.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Why Is Batman So Popular, Anyway?

While arguably all comic book movies find their way to the larger pop culture conversation, the hype leading up to this week's release of The Batman has felt particularly different. The fervor surrounding the film — which has ranged from conversations about the casting and costume choices, to dissections of the various pieces of marketing, to debates about the merits of its tie-in calzone pizza — have been a small microcosm of the never-ending "Batmania" around DC's Dark Knight. The character has arguably dominated superhero comics (and the various tie-in media around superhero comics) since his original debut in 1939. Even if someone doesn't consider themselves a fan of Batman comics, they have most likely still experienced him in his multiple movie and cartoon reboots, the avalanche of merchandise bearing his symbol, or the catchphrases and iconography that have permeated into our cultural lexicon. Yes, superhero comics have spawned characters that have become globally recognizable and inspired the hearts of many, but (outside of maybe Marvel's Spider-Man) none have even come close to the consistent notoriety and love of Batman. What exactly is it about the Caped Crusader, who could have easily been stuck among the dime-a-dozen forgotten gimmicks created in the Golden Age of comics, that has made him endure as a one-of-a-kind cultural icon?
MOVIES
SFGate

‘The Batman’: Why Colin Farrell Wasn’t Supposed to Be So Unrecognizable as the Penguin

In the finished film, Farrell’s appearance is utterly obliterated in the role of Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot, the scarred and dumpy mid-level Gotham City gangster with the (unwelcome) nickname of “the Penguin.” But when the 55-year-old director — who co-wrote “The Batman” with Peter Craig — first approached Farrell for the role, he was focused on Farrell’s ability to bring grit and sensitivity in the same performance.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Craig
Person
Yayan Ruhian
Person
Zack Snyder
Person
Matt Reeves
Person
Tatsuya Fujiwara
Person
Iko Uwais
Person
Christopher Nolan
Person
John Turturro
Person
Zoë Kravitz
Person
Kinji Fukasaku
Person
Andy Serkis
KPCW

Friday Film Review--"The Batman"

This week’s film is The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz. The superhero with no superpowers has been hitting villains with bang, boom, pow since 1939. This retelling is billed as supposedly the darkest version yet, but writer and director Matt Reeves just re-packages the caped crusader’s latest story as an over-styled film noir, complete with a throaty voiceover reminiscent of classic cloak and dagger murder mysteries. Fortunately, the audience is spared yet another recycled look at the death of Bruce Wayne’s parents. The movie skips the display of a string of pearls falling in a dark alley gutter following a single gunshot and flashbacks to a childhood fall in a water well full of bats. The first scene quietly introduces a disturbing murder with a heavy dose of its Ave Maria theme song, followed by Batman walking the crime scene like Sherlock Holmes. The Batman is here to solve a serial murder caper in Gotham. When Batman meets Catwoman, she’s enlisted as his Watson more than a mere Robin stand in. Twilight’s Robert Pattinson’s moody vampire suits this version of Batman. His steely jaw and younger physique bring us back to the somewhat under-rated performance by Val Kilmer. Zoe Kravitz lights up the screen as the new Catwoman. Although still based upon an over-sexualized club worker, Kravitz plays the enigmatic Selina Kyle with more muscle, fight skill and intellectual crime-solving capability than her past peers. The Batman and audience can’t take their eyes off her. So fear not, homophobic Sam Elliott’s of the world, the onscreen chemistry between Pattinson’s Bat and Kravitz’s Cat is purrfectly sumptuous, making this telling of The Batman void of any homoerotic tendencies. Paul Dano is a strong and creepy adversary as a weirder, social media based Riddler embarking upon a series of puzzling murders. A terrific supporting cast includes Colin Farrell as the Penguin and Jeffrey Wright as Lt. Gordon, as well as John Turturro, Andy Serkis and Peter Sarsgaard.
MOVIES
Deadline

Second Annual Cinema Week Set To Kick Off This Fall

Click here to read the full article. The second annual Cinema Week will take place from September 26 through October 2nd, 2022. Developed and executed by FILMFROG Marketing LLC and Cinema Week LLC, as a means of celebrating the culture of moviegoing—and supporting the exhibition industry hit hard by the pandemic—Cinema Week launched in June of last year, showcasing exclusive in-theater content and activations, as well as giveaways and special guests, in hopes of reenergizing audiences around the theatrical experience. “The inaugural Cinema Week delivered on its mission to rally exhibitors and re-engage moviegoers, and with the support of the exhibition community,...
MOVIES
UPI News

'Degrassi: The Next Generation' coming to HBO Max in March

March 9 (UPI) -- Degrassi: The Next Generation is coming to HBO Max in March. The streaming service said Wednesday that all 14 seasons of the teen drama series will be available to stream March 25. Degrassi: The Next Generation originally had a 14-season run from 2001 and 2015. The...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

MOVIES: The Batman - Review

In short - I loved this one. It understands the character of the Caped Crusader better than almost all Batfilms before it, and works wonders showcasing what a single authentic vision can bring to the table. David Fincher fans will, to nobody's surprise, find themselves right at home - Zoe Kravitz/Robert Pattinson are both sensational, and the gothic atmosphere is perfect and leading the way of one of the highlights of the movie itself, Greig Fraser's cinematography is perfection.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Tv#Batman Day#British
digitalspy.com

Big Bang's Kaley Cuoco reveals stunning new hair transformation

Kaley Cuoco has wrapped on season two of the HBO Max hit series, The Flight Attendant, and now she's undergone a stunning hair transformation. The Big Bang Theory actress has been documenting her daily adventures on her Instagram Stories since filming finished in February. After a rigorous workout in her impressive home gym, Kaley's talented cousin popped over to work her magic on her hair and give her the "perfect blonde" new locks.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Canceled CBS Series Lands Premiere Date at New Network

All Rise, a CBS series that was previously canceled at the network, is coming back on a new channel and it has a tentative premiere date for the upcoming third season. According to Entertainment Tonight, All Rise Season 3 will land at the OWN network in June, with 20 all-new episodes. OWN will also re-air Seasons 1 and 2 of All Rise, ahead of the Season 3 debut. The first two seasons are currently streaming on Hulu and HBO Max, with Season 3 scheduled to become available on the streaming outlets at a later date following its broadcast debut.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy