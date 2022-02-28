ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethesda, MD

Asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 Infection Seems to Be Less Common

By Physician’s Briefing Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONDAY, Feb. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Completely asymptomatic severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection seems to be less common than has been reported, according to a study published online Feb. 14 in Open Forum Infectious Diseases. Emilie Goguet, Ph.D., from the Uniformed Services University of the Health...

