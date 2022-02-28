6 Higher Yielding Cash Alternatives For Your Portfolio

The past year has brought a renewed focus on one part of portfolio management that investors haven't had to deal with for a while - yields on cash positions. With the Fed keeping rates at near zero for most of the post-financial crisis era, yields on money market funds and anything "cash-like" have been at or near zero as well.

2022 has been a different environment. Fixed income yields are much higher today thanks to the Fed getting ready to launch what is likely to be an aggressive rate hiking cycle. The 10-year Treasury yield, which dipped below 0.6% back in August 2020, is up around 2% today. Even short-term Treasury yields are about 1.5% higher than they were a year ago at this time.

The bottom line is that you can't just throw the cash portion of your portfolio just anywhere because there's no yield to be found. Yields on ultra-short bond ETFs, which can act as a higher yielding alternative to traditional cash with only a modest step up in risk, can be as high as 1% today. That's still not a huge number by any means, but it's materially above the 0% level and worth doing a little research to capture that extra yield.

Ultra Short-Term Bond ETFs As A Cash Alternative

Instead of just putting your cash in a money market fund or brokerage sweep account, I recommend considering ultra short-term bond ETFs. They're not meant to maintain a stable $1 share price, like money markets do, and they can fluctuate with changes in the markets or interest rates. But the risk is usually small enough that you can come out ahead if you're willing to hold for a little longer.

I want to focus on 6 ETFs today that can act like an effective cash alternative in your portfolio. They're all focused on investment-grade bonds and actively-managed, which I think is important in today's rapidly evolving market. That means they can potentially come with higher expense ratios, but in many cases they're still low enough that there's not a meaningful difference when compared to passively-managed index funds. It's also important to remember that the expense ratios are already baked into the fund's yield.

Here's my list of 6 cash alternative ETFs to consider and then I'll discuss each in a little more detail below.

6 Higher Yielding Cash Alternative ETFs

With money market yields still near zero, these yields of 0.5% to 1% can be quite attractive, but always consider the risks involved to determine if that added risk is worth the yield. Each of these will have at least some exposure to rising interest rate risk.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ETF (MINT)

MINT has been one of my favorite ultra short bond ETFs even though it has the highest expense ratio of the funds on this list. PIMCO has been a fixed income management powerhouse for years and this helps the attractiveness of owning this as a cash alternative.

A couple of things I like about this fund. First, it's the only fund on this list that has a meaningful allocation to government bonds. This accounts for roughly 20% of the portfolio and while it won't necessarily offer as competitive yields as you'll find in high-grade corporate bonds, it adds an important sense of diversification and risk management to the portfolio. Second, its corporate bond allocation focuses on all credit ratings in the investment-grade universe. Many corporate bond funds invest heavily in the BBB-rated bucket in order to maximize yield. MINT's largest allocation does go towards BBBs, but it also has 20% in A-rated bonds, 6% in AA-rated bonds and 7% in AAA-rated bonds (not counting the 20% government bond allocation).

If you're looking for a cash alternative, you want to focus on quality as much as yield and MINT does just that. It does have a duration of nearly 1 year, so there is some interest rate risk, but I think the credit quality profile helps balance that out.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)

NEAR doesn't look all that different than MINT with the exception that it avoids that large sovereign debt position in favor of more corporate bonds. Its credit profile looks substantially similar - about 1/3 of the portfolio each in BBB-, A- and AAA-rated bonds - in order to add share price stability. NEAR also offers roughly the same current 7-day yield, but has just a 0.5 year duration, making it a potentially better risk/yield tradeoff.

I should point out that while share price stability is a goal, it's not always successful depending on the market situation. In this chart (and the chart for every ETF on this list), you can see that the share price dropped significantly during the early stages of the COVID shutdown. In a severely adverse market environment, these funds can potentially experience tail risk losses that could wipe out years of income. In the vast majority of situations, share price movement should be minimal and the tail risk potential shouldn't be a major deterrent. Just something to be aware of.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB)

VUSB is not really what you'd typically expect from a Vanguard product. Sure, it's got the rock bottom expense ratio of just 0.10%, but it's also actively-managed, something which Vanguard rarely does. Still, that works to the fund's advantage, especially in today's volatile marketplace. It's the cheapest fund on this list, of course, and has a deep and skilled management team backing it.

It also happens to be the only fund on this list with a current yield of at least 1%, but that comes with a few caveats. Its 1 year duration is also the highest on the list, which means it's theoretically exposed to the most interest rate risk. The composition of the portfolio also leans much more heavily into that A- and BBB-rated bucket than the others. It's a good reminder that extra yield often comes with extra risk and that's exactly what we're seeing with VUSB. That doesn't make the fund necessarily any worse than the others, but it is a matter of figuring out where you land on the yield/risk spectrum.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

JPST, at more than $18 billion, is actually the biggest fund on this list, even beating heavyweights like BlackRock and Vanguard. If you're looking for an ETF that is just a minor step up from a money market fund, you might prefer this one and its duration of less than 0.4 years. Credit quality also favors JPST since it has more than 2/3 of the portfolio in A-, AA- and AAA-rated bonds. All of this makes this fund perhaps a little less volatile than its peers.

That lower risk profile does, however, result in a lower yield. At 0.58%, it's one of the smaller yields among this half dozen funds. I think JPST has gained a steady level of momentum because it's more of a true next step up from a money market fund. If you're looking for just a minor yield boost in exchange for almost a negligible level of additional risk, this ETF could be your choice.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS)

PGIM is almost certainly the least well-known ETF issuer on this list (although it is a branch of Prudential), but they've managing to develop a very competitive cash alternative ETF when compared to its biggest competitors. Its current yield of 0.85% relative to a duration of just 0.3 years is the best yield/risk tradeoff of any fund on this list. It's incredibly impressive that this fund has built up a $2 billion asset base, but it still feels pretty under the radar compared to its peers.

With the yield/duration tradeoff looking attractive, we need to pay attention to the credit profile to make sure there aren't any unnecessary risks here. Just 20% of the portfolio is invested in BBB-rated bonds and 50% is invested in either AA- and AAA-rated securities, making it one of the safer options on this list. There is a splash of foreign-issued commercial paper and CDs in there, but not enough, in my opinion, to materially alter the risk profile of the fund. Don't let the lack of familiarity with the name PGIM deter you. This is a really good fund.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

BlackRock is back on this for a second time with ICSH. What's the difference between NEAR and ICSH? ICSH is more of a pure ultra short-term bond fund, whereas NEAR is probably better categorized as just a short-term bond fund. You can see that difference in both the duration and weighted average maturity numbers as well as the lower yield compared to NEAR.

While it still focuses entirely on investment-grade notes, it does have a slightly worse credit profile than NEAR (or most of the other funds on this list). It has almost nothing in the AAA-rated bucket and 80% of assets in either A-rated or BBB-rated bonds. The majority of the fund consists of commercial paper, floating rate notes and CDs, so there's a definite tilt towards the more conservative end of the spectrum in terms of the types of securities the fund invests in.

