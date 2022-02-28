ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Infor and DB Schenker deepen relationship to take on supply chain opportunity

By Derek du Preez
diginomica.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince COVID-19 swept the globe at the beginning of 2019, businesses have sought out new technologies and operating models to adapt to their much changed reality. Some of that has been about survival, some of it has been opportunity. And one of the areas that has been hardest hit...

diginomica.com

Comments / 0

Related
foodlogistics.com

Keeping Supply Chain Threats at Bay: Ensure Supply Chain Visibility

2021 was full of supply chain disruptions. From natural disasters and ransomware attacks to ships stuck at sea and a global pandemic that just won’t go away, the supply chain industry went from being upended to somewhat mended to now trying to overcome bottlenecks amid a workforce shortage. But,...
INDUSTRY
foodlogistics.com

Winward Targets Interest in Ocean Freight Visibility

Predictive intelligence company Windward releases a new technology targeted to those interested in visibility in ocean freight. The new software, Ocean Freight Visibility, brings real-time ETA predictions, disruption risk predictions, reasons for delay and location-based insights to containerized freight. Per PR Newswire:. The supply chain has been severely disrupted during...
INDUSTRY
Axios

The future of the supply chain

Advances in technology will make the global supply chain run more smoothly in the future, especially when it comes to information sharing, experts tell Axios. Yes, but: The new tech won't solve the kinds of big problems that got us into our current mess. State of play: These days, if...
INDUSTRY
foodlogistics.com

When the Chef Goes Dark: How the Food Delivery Revolution Affects Global Supply Chains

While food delivery is nothing new, according to a recent Forbes article, online food delivery is expected to mushroom to $200 billion by 2025 and is rapidly changing the global food industry. Breakout services have capitalized on what customers want most -- convenience. The rise in popularity of food delivery has born a concept—dark kitchens.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infor#Supply Chains#Gm#Ipo#German#Deutsche Bahn
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Machine Learning in the 2022 Supply Chain

In a mid-2020 issue of Supply & Demand Chain Executive, I had the pleasure of speaking with managing editor Brielle Jaekel on the “emerging technologies that claim to help companies in the supply chain.” During that conversation, I mentioned the evolving role of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML):
SOFTWARE
Sportico

A.I. Highlights Startup Lands $100M to Fuel Global Growth

Click here to read the full article. Automated highlights startup WSC Sports is expanding its ambitions after raising a $100M Series D round.  The Tel Aviv-founded company currently helps 200 clients around the world—including the NBA, ESPN and YouTube TV—generate game recap videos and shorter clips using software that automatically identifies exciting action. WSC’s tech was used to create 3.4 million highlights in 2021. With the new funding, WSC plans to add 150 employees this year in Israel as well as New York, Sydney and London.  ION Crossover Partners (ICP) led the round, which included participation from Intel Capital and Dan Gilbert’s...
TECHNOLOGY
Fast Company

Supply chain trends in 2022: Are you ready to beat the heat?

It’s a matter of reimagining our ways of working, ones that we have followed unquestioningly until we run into a brick wall. COVID-19 has taught us that that brick wall is never far away and always where we least expect it. The best we can do is try to sense when it’s likely to come up and pivot quickly enough to avoid ramming into it headfirst. On that note, let’s see what interesting trends are making the rounds as we navigate 2022.
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

SourceMap raises $10M to step up supply chain transparency and traceability

Amid Russian aggression in Ukraine, companies with suppliers in the region have a challenge to overcome. With supply lines between the region and the rest of the world beginning to sever, brands that source their parts and raw materials from Russia and Ukraine will need to start looking elsewhere, but transitioning to a new supplier that fits is no small task.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Adidas
Sourcing Journal

Topo Solutions Doubles Down on Supply Chain Resiliency With ‘Low/No-Code’ App Builder

Click here to read the full article. The current supply chain disruptions have forced many brands to learn more about the context of their own Tier 1 and Tier 2 suppliers, identify the needs of all the stakeholders they interact with and discover the gaps in where their platforms may fall short. If there is one thing that brands have sorely needed in this strenuous supply chain environment, it’s the ability to be resilient so that if shipments don’t go as planned or consumer demand rapidly changes, they can quickly pivot to new opportunities. Supply chain software provider Topo Solutions wants to...
SOFTWARE
thebossmagazine.com

Automation for People

Automation-focused warehousing experts United Material Handling push the boundaries of what’s possible. Supply and demand for warehousing space is epically imbalanced, with vacancy rates in key U.S. markets stalled below 1%. Logistics operations are under extreme pressure to make the most of every foot of existing space, and new spaces must be equipped at lightning speed. In both scenarios, enterprises across a range of industries are looking to United Material Handling for new ways to meet these unprecedented challenges.
RETAIL
TechRadar

LG consolidates its position in 5G vehicle connectivity market

LG Electronics has said that it has inked a deal on 5G vehicle connectivity with an European carmaker as the South Korean company seeks to expand its reach in the rapidly-growing self-driving and connected vehicle markets. The company said that it has secured orders to supply 5G telematics components to...
BUSINESS
HackerNoon

5 Technology Trends Dictating Software Quality Standards in 2022

According to Deloitte, the pandemic has forced organizations to significantly expedite software delivery and become more resilient than ever before. But implementing novel technologies while at the same time rolling out new IT solutions to withstand the competition is still challenging. To establish proper software functioning, ensure business continuity, and attain goals in the post-pandemic time, companies should consider these five tech trends. Gartner predicts that this year, AI business value will swell up to almost $4 trillion.
SOFTWARE
thefastmode.com

HTC Vive Partners with Supermicro to Launch Portable Private 5G Solution

HTC Vive (HTC)has unveiled its latest portable private 5G solution – the Reign Core - working closely with new HTC subsidiary, G Reigns, and in collaboration with Supermicro. Supermicro provided hardware as part of this collaboration, demonstrating the versatility of the new Reign Core 5G product. G Reigns has...
ELECTRONICS
Benzinga

NTT DOCOMO and NEC are Onboarding 5G SA Core Using Energy-efficient and High-performance AWS Cloud Computing Services

TOKYO, Mar 1, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - NTT DOCOMO, INC. (DOCOMO) and NEC Corporation (NEC) have launched a proof-of-concept (PoC) testing to run NEC's 5G core network (5GC) service in a hybrid cloud environment that leverages the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud using end-to-end cloud-native network architecture. Through the PoC, DOCOMO, NEC, and AWS expect to prove the viability of cloud-native mobile networks leveraging a public cloud for network function virtualization (NFV).
TECHNOLOGY
foodlogistics.com

The Produce Supply Chain Needs Custom Solutions

The last two years have created unprecedented challenges for the global supply chain. Amid growing global demand for fresh fruits and vegetables, the period has been especially difficult for food companies. Products with an expiration date are spending more time in storage and in transit. While the pandemic has raised...
AGRICULTURE
thefastmode.com

Schneider Electric at MWC Barcelona 2022

In conjunction with the ongoing MWC Barcelona 2022, Tara Neal, Executive Editor of The Fast Mode spoke to Mark Bidinger, Global Segment President for Cloud and Service Providers at Schneider Electric on the company's plans and showcases for this year's event. Tara: What do you think MWC 2022 will be...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Mullen Automotive Announces Test Results For Next-Gen Battery Tech

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Mullen Automotive MULN, an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, provided an update on its next-generation solid-state polymer battery technology, which is a significant advancement over today’s current lithium-ion batteries. According to the update, Mullen’s testing of solid-state polymer cells reveals the potential for a 150-kilowatt-hour battery pack that delivers over 600-plus miles of range and highlights an 18-minute DC fast charge, which can yield over 300 miles of range. The company is working towards utilizing solid-state polymer battery packs in its second generation Mullen FIVE EV Crossovers, with in-vehicle prototype testing set for 2025. “We’ve conducted successful testing and will begin pack level development next,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. “The test data collected shows an impressive outcome and future for solid-state batteries. To sum up, we tested our 300 Ah (ampere hour) cell, which yielded 343 Ah at 4.3 volts, and the results surpassed all expectations. We can say with almost certainty that this technology, once implemented on the Mullen FIVE, will deliver over 600 miles of range on a full charge. The future is bright for Mullen Automotive.”
CARS
TechCrunch

TrueCircle scoops $5.5M to use AI to drive recycling efficiency

So far the startup has its tech up and running in eight UK waste sorting facilities but is ramping up quickly, with more launches coming in Q2 — when it will be expanding internationally into Europe and the US. It tells TechCrunch it’s shooting to have some 30-40 customers...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy