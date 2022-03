The new PlayStation Plus free video games for March 2022 are now officially available. As previously announced, this month's free video game titles available to PlayStation Plus subscribers include Ark: Survival Evolved, Team Sonic Racing, and Ghostrunner. Additionally, Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, the multiplayer title associated with Ghost of Tsushima, is available as a bonus title this month. The usual caveats for PlayStation Plus titles apply here, the most significant of which is that they will only be available until early April.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO