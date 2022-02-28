Caribe Royale Orlando holding hiring event in preparation for spring break

Caribe Royal Orlando Resort (Brian Minnich)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — With spring break just around the corner, the Caribe Royale Orlando Resort is getting ready to hire full-time, part-time and seasonal employees.

The tropical-inspired Caribe Royale Orlando, a Walt Disney World Good Neighbor® Hotel, is offering a welcoming environment, competitive wages and comprehensive benefits including medical, dental, vision, 401(k), vacation and sick pay.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

According to a news release, some of the positions available include: culinary, engineering, food & beverage and housekeeping.

The hiring event is being held Tuesday, March 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can apply online in advance at: https://www.cariberoyale.com/hospitality-jobs-orlando. Walk-ins are also welcome.

All applicants will be entered into a drawing to win a complimentary one-night stay with dinner for two at Caribe Royale Orlando.

Hiring bonuses are available for select positions.

©2022 Cox Media Group