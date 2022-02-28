ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sifu Announces First Major Post-Launch Update

By Logan Moore
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSifu developer Sloclap has announced that the first major update for the new action-adventure game will be coming about later this spring. In what has been a very hectic month of February for video games, Sifu has found a way to make big waves of its own as an indie title...

comicbook.com

protocol.com

Netflix adds its first major interactive title since launching games

The creators of “Black Mirror” and its multiple-choice offspring “Bandersnatch” are back with another interactive story for Netflix. “Cat Burglar,” which debuted on the service Tuesday morning, lets viewers play through an interactive trivia cartoon in the style of “Tom & Jerry,” complete with tons of cartoon violence.
GamesRadar+

Is a Sifu easy mode update coming and can you make the game easier

A Sifu easy mode update is destined to divide players, between those with a "git gud" mentality who don't think anyone should get an easier ride, and those struggling with the fairly brutal difficulty who just want to be able to enjoy the game. It's been one of the most requested features to be added since launch, and it isn't difficult to see why – the PS5 trophy details suggest that only around 13% of players have actually beaten the game so far, and that's before taking on the optional additional challenges to reach the true ending. If you're patiently waiting on a Sifu easy mode update then here's what we know about it so far, along with advice for making the game easier in the meantime.
NME

‘Lost Ark’ gets its first major content update with new quests and raids

Lost Ark is gaining its first big content update later this month with details already revealed as to what players can expect. On the Lost Ark blog, developer Smilegate has revealed its intentions. While the update won’t include the roadmap that was suggested earlier this month, it will offer a new story episode.
ClutchPoints

Sifu – Sloclap Showcases Chinese Voice Talent With New Update

Sloclap, the developer behind the critically acclaimed martial arts action game, Sifu, has recently updated the game to version 1.07, which includes several bug fixes such as fixes to camera collision, infinite loop exploits, and more. But the biggest addition to this new version is the inclusion of Mandarin Chinese voice-overs to the game.
ComicBook

Steam Deck Users Who Play Popular Game Will Be Banned

Steam Deck doesn't support every Steam game, and it doesn't even support every popular game on Steam. That said, if you try and access one popular game on Steam in particular while using the Steam Deck, the game will ban you. If you were hoping the release of the Steam Deck would allow you to bring Destiny 2 on the go, well, Bungie has crushed those dreams. Not only has Bungie confirmed that Destiny 2 does not support Steam Deck, but it sounds like there are no plans to change this.
ComicBook

Amazon Prime's Hit Series Nearly Topples Netflix's Ozark on Streaming Charts

2022 has already brought some buzzworthy shows into the television space, including a number of new projects inspired by beloved properties. Among them is Amazon Prime's new take on the Jack Reacher franchise, which debuted with the first season of Reacher in February of this year. The show soon became a runaway hit, breaking records for Amazon Prime and quickly being renewed for a second season. That performance is definitely being reflected in the most recent Nielsen numbers, with Reacher being the second most-popular streaming show from the week of January 31st and February 6th. The show was streamed for a total of 1.84 billion minutes, only being defeated by Netflix's Ozark's total of 2.37 billion minutes.
ComicBook

One-Punch Man Cosplay Strikes Hard With Garou

One awesome One-Punch Man cosplay is really striking hard and fast with a fierce new take on Garou the Hero Hunter. First introduced as a new villain seeking to eliminate all of the strong heroes, Garou has since become a major focal point of the Human Monster saga. Serving as the longest saga of the series to date, it began with Garou's introduction and soon exploded into a whole new conflict involving the full rosters of both the Hero and Monster Associations. It's been such a long fight, in fact, that even the newest chapters of the manga adaptation are still working through the climax.
Variety

‘Vikings: Valhalla’ Season 2 to Debut in 2023, Production Begins on Season 3 This Spring

Click here to read the full article. The “Vikings: Valhalla” team is already hard at work on a second and third season following the launch of the Netflix historical drama series. “Valhalla,” a followup to the History Channel’s original series “Vikings,” previously received a 24-episode series order from the streaming service, which Netflix confirms will now be broken into three, eight-episode seasons. Jeb Stuart will return as creator, showrunner and executive producer for both upcoming seasons, along with stars Sam Corlett (Leif Eriksson), Frida Gustavsson (Freydis Eriksdotter) and Leo Suter (Harald Sigurdsson), among others, reprising their roles. “Vikings: Valhalla” chronicles the heroic...
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Users Warns Of Downloading New Free Game

Over on Reddit, PlayStation Plus users have warned about downloading one of March's free Ps Plus games. For the third month of 2022, Sony is offering PS Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 a tasty lineup of games that includes Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, the co-op multiplayer mode of Ghost of Tsushima. That said, you may want to be careful downloading this freebie as it may cause you a headache later down the road.
ComicBook

Long-Awaited Nintendo Switch RPG Officially Cancelled

A long-awaited Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED RPG has been canceled after several previous delays. Many of the best RPGs of the last decade or so are available on the Nintendo Switch. For example, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Skyrim, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild are all available on Nintendo Switch. These are probably the three best RPGs of the last 10 years or so. That said, one game hardcore RPG fans of the genre on Switch have been waiting for is Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire from Obsidian Entertainment, the studio best known for games like Fallout: New Vegas, South Park: The Stick of Truth, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords, Neverwinter Nights 2, Alpha Protocol, and The Outer Worlds. When it comes to RPGs, Obsidian is a Mount Rushmore-level studio. And some of its best work has been its work on Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire and its predecessor.
ComicBook

Daredevil's Charlie Cox Feels "Born Again" Over Defenders Disney+ News

The Defenders are heading to Disney+ in most markets around the world by the end of the year. In the United States and other major markets much sooner, hitting the service on March 16th. Stars behind the shows have been seen celebrating on social media, and even those not partaking in the digital media craze are still popping champagne.
ComicBook

New PlayStation Now Service Could Become Available "Very Soon"

A new iteration of Sony's PlayStation Now service could be going live in the very near future. In recent months, rumors and reports have been suggesting that Sony is soon going to recreate PlayStation Now in a major way to more directly compete with Xbox Game Pass. This subscription platform, which is reportedly being called "Spartacus" internally at Sony, will give users the ability to play more games from yesteryear that once appeared on PlayStation platforms. And while Sony itself has yet to confirm any of this information, it sounds like we won't have to wait a whole lot longer learn something from the company.
ComicBook

The Batman Delivers Huge Monday at Box Office

The weekend may be over but The Batman is showing no signs of slowing down. Warner Bros. and DC's new take on the Dark Knight has been dominating the box office since debuting in theaters this past Friday, bringing home $258 million around the globe in its first three days, the second-highest opening weekend since the start of the pandemic (second only to Spider-Man: No Way Home). On Monday, The Batman continued its theatrical dominance.
ComicBook

Netflix Has a New Series Atop its Top 10 Rankings

Netflix shows Inventing Anna and Vikings: Valhalla have been dominating the streamer's daily rotating charts ever since being added to the lineup over a week ago. Since then, however, there have been a few new titles released on Netflix. The streaming service has added some new original titles and a catalogue of popular films. Unsurprisingly, one of those new titles has already made its way to the pole position of the Netflix Top 10.
ComicBook

My Dress-Up Darling Animator Honors Marin's Newest Look With Fun Art

My Dress-Up Darling's chief animation director is honoring a fan favorite Marin Kitagawa look with a new sketch for the series' newest episode! Although much of the conversation leading into the Winter 2022 anime schedule was based solely around some of the major returning franchises coming back for new episodes, as the weeks continued there was one new anime debut that started to catch a lot of fire among fans. Shinichi Fukuda's original manga series got its official anime adaptation as part of this schedule, and fans have been drawn to the new series thanks to the strength of its central heroine, Marin Kitagawa.
ComicBook

WWE Fans Intrigued By Edge's New Persona

Edge appeared on this week's Monday Night Raw sporting a brand new look, arriving in a suit and cutting a promo in the ring shrouded by dark blue lighting. He explained why he viciously attacked AJ Styles last week, saying that he was bringing out the "pitbull" Styles he wants to face at WrestleMania. But he also claimed the attack brought something out in him, a sense of control he now feels over the entire wrestling industry. He claimed to have omnipotence, saying the sensation felt "phenomenal" before the screen cut to black.
ComicBook

GameStop PS5 Restock Just Made A Lot of PlayStation Fans Angry

Just like in 2020 and 2021, PS5 restocks are a mess. Supply still can't keep up with demand, which means that every single PS5 restock -- whether from GameStop, Best Buy, Amazon, Target, Walmart, or any other retailer -- is an infuriating process for anyone participating that doesn't have a bot that can gobble up orders in seconds for the purpose of reselling. Not only is it still very hard to buy a PS5 -- and especially a digital PS5 -- but restocks are seemingly less frequent than they used to be.
ComicBook

Predator Prequel Setting and Timeline Officially Confirmed

One of the year's more anticipated horror titles is Prey, a prequel in the Predator franchise, which is set to debut on Hulu later this year. While audiences have had a rough idea of the timeline and setting of the project, 20th Century Studios president Steve Asbell recently offered a few more details about exactly when and where the new film will take place. The film comes from 10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg, who had largely kept the film under wraps, though the excitement surrounding reports of the film's production ended up revealing that the project was happening earlier than he had anticipated.
ComicBook

Epic Games Store Gives Away 2 Free Games and an Extra Goodie

The Epic Games Store is giving away two free games and an additional goodie over the course of the next week. Each Thursday, Epic's storefront is updated to give players a new free title that is available for a span of one week. And while, normally, Epic Games only makes one game free on its launcher any given week, this week's list of freebies is a bit more extensive than normal.
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Vanguard Update Is Bad News for Quitters

Those who frequently quit out of their Call of Duty: Vanguard matches may want to be more cautious about doing so in the game's Ranked Play mode following a series of updates released this week. Treyarch Studios announced that the Ranked Play environment now carries harsher penalties for those who leave matches before they're finished regardless of if they're the ones who left first, second, or afterwards. More penalties for these sorts of quitters are coming as well, Treyarch confirmed.
