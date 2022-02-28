ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Five must-see moments from the SAG awards

Lebanon-Express
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom Michael Keaton almost missing his own acceptance...

lebanon-express.com

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

SAG Awards 2022 — See the Full List of Winners

Click here to read the full article. As the awards season ramps on, the Screen Actors Guild Awards are upon us. The show is returning to an in-person format this year, and streaming on TNT if you plan to watch from home. Last year’s presentation was shrunk down to an hour-long event broadcast in April, whereas this year the Guild is back in action for a live event. Follow along below for a live updating list of winners. This year’s SAG is taking place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica — a move from its usual unveiling in downtown LA....
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

SAG Awards 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

Awards season is starting off strong — and stylish! Stars put on quite the fashion-forward display for the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, February 27. With a red carpet rolled out at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, celebs made sure to assemble their glam squads and call up their stylists for the big event. The end result? Some jaw-drop worthy dresses, stunning makeup and fabulous footwear.
SANTA MONICA, CA
E! News

We're Off the Deep End for Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper's A Star Is Born Reunion at 2022 SAG Awards

Watch: Lady Gaga Reveals Difficulty Leaving Behind "House of Gucci" Role. Hey, we just wanted to take another look at Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. More than four years after the release of A Star Is Born, the two leads of the 2018 hit musical gave fans a second glance at their electric chemistry when they crossed paths at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 27. The heartwarming reunion saw the pair hugging as they caught up amongst the star-studded crowd—proving that their real-life bond is just as strong as their characters' love for each other in the film.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Why Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Didn't Show Up to the SAG Awards

After two years of dreadful virtual awards shows, the stars all showed up for an exciting night of in-person festivities at the 28th SAG Awards. From Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper to the entire Squid Games cast, all of our favorite celebs were in attendance — well, almost all. One couple who was noticeably absent from the evening was none other than Bennifer (Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez).
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Bradley Cooper
Person
Michael Keaton
E! News

2022 Oscar Nominations: All the Shocking Snubs and Surprises From Lady Gaga to Kristen Stewart

The Academy is keeping us on our toes. On Tuesday, Feb. 8, Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross announced the nominees for the 2022 Oscars. As such, they had the honor of delivering the good news that Kristen Stewart is up for her first-ever Academy Award following her portrayal of Princess Diana in Spencer. (She joins other first-time nominees Beyoncé, Kirsten Dunst, Jessie Buckley, Ariana DeBose and Aunjanue Ellis.)
CELEBRITIES
Santa Barbara Edhat

Kristen Stewart Accepts American Riviera Award from Charlize Theron

Academy Award-winning actress Charlize Theron presented Kristen Stewart with the American Riviera Award at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Friday. Stewart is nominated for an Academy Award for her portrayal of Princess Diana in Pablo Larrain's "Spencer." She sat down with Indiewire Editor-at-Large Anne Thompson at the Arlington Theatre for an in-person discussion about her career and recent nomination.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
shefinds

Lady Gaga Just Received The Most Devastating News About The Oscars—What Does It Mean For Her Acting Career?!

Lady Gaga, 35, really can do it all— sing, dance and act— as proven once again in her impressive, impassioned performance as Patrizia Reggiani in the November 2021 film, House of Gucci. For her portrayal of the former wife of Maurizio Gucci (played by Adam Driver), the head of the Gucci fashion house in the 80s, she earned nominations for the Golden Globes, SAG Awards, Critics Choice Awards, and BAFTA Awards— but surprisingly—not the Oscars.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sag Awards#Guild
HollywoodLife

Chris Evans Cozies Up To Ben Affleck’s Ex Ana de Armas On Set Of Their New Movie Together

‘The Avengers’ star and ‘No Time To Die’ actress looked like they were having a great time working together again!. Reunited and it feels so good! Chris Evans and Ana de Armas joined forces for their third movie together and were spotted having a great time on Wednesday March 2. Ana, 33, was all smiles as she put her arm around Chris, 40, while they palled around on set. The pair were working on their much anticipated new movie together Ghosted, which comes on the heels of their 2019 box office smash Knives Out.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Oscars 2022: Best Actress Predictions

This year’s Best Actress contest leans into an Oscar staple, the biopic. Oscar-winners who played real people include Marion Cotillard as Edith Piaf (“La Vie en Rose”), Reese Witherspoon as June Carter Cash (“Walk the Line”), Cate Blanchett as Katharine Hepburn (“The Aviator”), and Olivia Colman as Queen Anne in “The Favourite.” (More on nominee Colman below.) Festivals Venice and Telluride launched a drumbeat of critical praise for first-time nominee Kristen Stewart as troubled, drug-addled Princess Diana in Pablo Larrain’s nightmare before Christmas “Spencer” (Neon). (The director’s last biopic thrust Natalie Portman into the Oscar race as “Jackie.”) Two-time Oscar nominee and...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

These Candid 2022 SAG Awards Moments Deserve a Trophy

Watch: 2022 SAG Awards: Must-See Red Carpet Moments. After last year's remote ceremony, Hollywood's biggest stars gathered at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. on Sunday, Feb. 27 to celebrate the 2022 SAG Awards. In the TV drama categories, Succession's cast won for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble and...
SANTA MONICA, CA
People

Nicole Kidman Wows in Classic Black at the SAG Awards

Ladies and gentlemen, presenting: Nicole Kidman. The actress, 54, brought her timeless style sense to the red carpet at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards when she stepped out in a Saint Laurent long sleeve black velvet gown with ivory bow. She completed her look with a perfect red...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Simone Biles Rocks Daisy Dukes & Engagement Ring While Saying ‘Yes To The Dress’

Simone Biles looked fabulous when she said yes to her wedding dress while rocking a pair of high-waisted denim shorts & a white tank top. Simone Biles is officially ready to get married because she said yes to the dress! The 24-year-old Olympic gymnast was out dress shopping when she showed off her toned legs in a pair of high-waisted distressed jean shorts with a tight white tank top tucked in. She topped her look off with a long white blazer and crisp white sneakers.
NFL
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

SAG Awards 2022: The winners list

The 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards, which honor some of the year's best television and film performances by actors, aired Sunday. The casts of "Ted Lasso" and "Succession" won for their ensemble work in the best television comedy and drama categories, while the cast of "CODA" celebrated their win for best motion picture ensemble.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Seth Rogen Doesn’t Get Why Hollywood Thinks Other People Should Care About the Oscars

Film’s biggest night? More like an industry insiders-only event, says Seth Rogen of the Oscars. The “Pam & Tommy” star told Insider that the emphasis on Academy Awards viewership is baffling. “I don’t get why movie people care so much if other people care what awards we give ourselves,” Rogen said during an interview with Paul Rudd to promote their Super Bowl commercial for Lay’s potato chips. “To me, maybe people just don’t care.” Rogen continued, “I don’t care who wins the automobile awards. No other industry expects everyone to care about what awards they shower upon themselves. Maybe people just don’t care....
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy