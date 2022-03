Eating vegetables may not be a sure way to prevent heart disease, a new study has found.The findings, from researchers at the University of Oxford, challenge previous research which suggests a higher vegetable intake could be linked to a lower risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD).CVD can be fatal, and can lead to a stroke or a heart attack. The NHS says it’s one of the main causes of death in the UK but can be “largely prevented” by a healthy lifestyle.Researchers from the new study, which was published in the Frontiers in Nutrition journal, say that prior research may not...

NUTRITION ・ 12 DAYS AGO