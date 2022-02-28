ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How a two-faced molecule can silence problematic genes

 5 days ago

T and B lymphocytes, which are part of a group of immune cells commonly called white blood cells, work together to eliminate foreign invaders in the body such as viruses. However, certain diseases can arise when T and B cells are activated at inappropriate times, including autoimmune disorders and various cancers....

Study Demonstrates How RNA Molecules Control Repair of DNA in Cancer Cells

A new study from Karolinska Institutet in Sweden shows how certain RNA molecules control the repair of damaged DNA in cancer cells, a discovery that could eventually give rise to better cancer treatments. The study is published today in the journal Nature Communications. It was long assumed that RNA molecules...
Two-faced orchestrator: Tis gene regulates positive and negative immune responses in plants

In a discovery important for agriculture and food safety, scientists report the genetic regulation of a model plant's immune response. The mechanism of plant defense mediated by the non-expressor of pathogenesis-related (NPR) genes in monocots (plants having a single embryonic leaf) is not well-documented. Now, scientists from Tokyo University of Science have discovered how the NPR family of genes regulate immune responses in the model monocot Brachypodium distachyon. These findings provide a blueprint for plants' defense systems and might contribute to more research towards resilient crop species, boosting pesticide-free cereal crop cultivation.
Bacteria genes gave ancient plants traits to colonize land

Genes jumping from microbes to green algae hundreds of millions of years ago might have driven the evolution of land plants, researchers report March 1 in the journal Molecular Plant. Their analysis reveals that hundreds of genes from bacteria, fungi, and viruses have been integrated into plants, giving them desirable traits for a terrestrial life.
New tool reveals function of enigmatic gene sequences

While the large proportion of our genome that does not instruct our cells to form proteins has been harder to study than protein-coding genes, it has been shown to have vital physiological functions. Scientists at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden have now developed new high-precision tools able to identify what these noncoding sequences do. The study, which is published in the journal Nature Genetics, may eventually contribute to the development of new, targeted drugs.
How well do boosters work? Depends on your genes

Genetics play an important role in how our bodies respond to vaccines and booster shots, suggesting that certain protective responses elicited by vaccination could be more effective with personalization, according to a new study led by University of Michigan researchers. The team also identified a particular form of an antibody-related...
What explains our lower back pain? Anthropologists turn to Neanderthals for answers

Examining the spines of Neanderthals, an extinct human relative, may explain back-related ailments experienced by humans today, a team of anthropologists has concluded in a new comparative study. The analysis centers on the spine's curvature, which is caused, in part, by a wedging, or angling, of vertebrae and the intervertebral...
Virology: Equine hepatitis viruses and hepatitis C

As of today, there is no vaccine against hepatitis C. To improve the search for it, researchers are looking for a so-called surrogate model: an animal that can also suffer from viral hepatitis and whose course of infection allows conclusions about the behavior of the hepatitis C virus in humans. They found what they were looking for in the horse.
New discovery may help reduce side effects of multiple sclerosis drugs

Investigators from Weill Cornell Medicine and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center have discovered how a drug for multiple sclerosis interacts with its targets, a finding that may pave the way for better treatments. The study, published Feb. 8 in Nature Communications, details the precise molecular structure of the multiple sclerosis...
New MRI probe can reveal more of the brain's inner workings

Using a novel probe for functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI), MIT biological engineers have devised a way to monitor individual populations of neurons and reveal how they interact with each other. Similar to how the gears of a clock interact in specific ways to turn the clock's hands, different parts...
Mucus could explain why SARS-CoV-2 doesn't spread easily from surfaces

Early in the pandemic, many people fastidiously disinfected surfaces because laboratory studies predicted that SARS-CoV-2 could be easily transmitted in this way. Now, researchers reporting in ACS Central Science have found a possible explanation for why the predictions didn't pan out: Sugar-decorated proteins in mucus could bind to the coronavirus on surfaces, keeping it from infecting cells. The findings could also hint at why some people are more vulnerable to COVID-19 than others.
Some oral bacteria linked with hypertension in older women

Some oral bacteria were associated with the development of hypertension, also known as high blood pressure, in postmenopausal women, according to new research published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association, an open access, peer-reviewed journal of the American Heart Association. High blood pressure is typically defined by...
Researchers find 'genetic baggage' accumulates in the genomes of aging mutant animals

You are probably familiar with the term that some people carry "a lot of extra baggage." Usually that term refers to that person's emotional history, but in genetics and our genomes, "extra baggage" can also describe the transposons lurking in our genomes, a historical record of our genomes surviving traumatic invasions during evolution. Transposons are repetitive DNA sequences that have the capability to move (transpose) from one location to another in the genome (an organism's complete set of genetic instructions)and areconsidered important invaders of our genomes during evolution.
Lymphatic disorder may cause stillbirth or severe, chronic disease in affected children

In a world first discovery, South Australian researchers have identified a genetic mutation responsible for a lymphatic disorder that may cause stillbirth or severe, chronic disease in affected children. An anomaly in the development of lymphatic vessels in unborn children, leading to fluid accumulating in the heart, lungs and other...
Vision scientists discover new angle on path of light through photoreceptors

Researchers at the National Eye Institute (NEI) have discovered that power-producing organelles in the eye's photoreceptor cells, called mitochondria, function as microlenses that help channel light to these cells' outer segments where it's converted into nerve signals. The discovery in ground squirrels provides a more precise picture of the retina's optical properties and could help detect eye disease earlier. The findings, published today in Science Advances, also shed light on the evolution of vision. NEI is part of the National Institutes of Health.
New method to produce chemically modified mRNA developed

In a recent study, the research group at the University of Cologne’s Institute of Organic Chemistry led by Professor Dr Stephanie Kath-Schorr describes a novel method for the enzymatic production of synthetic messenger RNA (mRNA). While natural base modifications of mRNA are already being used – for example by BioNTech/Pfizer for the production of their coronavirus vaccine – this newly developed mRNA additionally contains site-specifically introduced, non-natural nucleotides. Nucleotides are molecules that function as the basic building blocks of RNA. This new approach using non-natural nucleotides allows the scientists to study how mRNA is introduced into cells and to observe how the newly introduced information spreads at the cellular level. This in turn promises better therapeutic applications in the long run. The article ‘Stronger together for in cell translation: natural and unnatural base modified mRNA’ has appeared in Chemical Science.
Gene Editing gets safer thanks to redesigned Cas9 protein

Scientists have redesigned a key component of a widely used CRISPR-based gene-editing tool, called Cas9, to be thousands of times less likely to target the wrong stretch of DNA while remaining just as efficient as the original version, making it potentially much safer. One of the grand challenges with using...
Face masks play a crucial role, new COVID research confirms

Researchers have developed a new theoretical model to better assess the risks of spreading viruses such as COVID-19 -- with and without a face mask. The results show how the standard 'safe' distance of two meters does not always apply but varies greatly depending on a range of environmental factors, and that face masks can indeed play a crucial role.
Molecule snapshot by explosion

Exploding a photo subject in order to take its picture? An international research team at the European XFEL, the world's largest X-ray laser, applied this "extreme" method to take pictures of complex molecules. The scientists used the ultra-bright X-ray flashes generated by the facility to take snapshots of gas-phase iodopyridine molecules at atomic resolution. The X-ray laser caused the molecules to explode, and the image was reconstructed from the pieces. "Thanks to the European XFEL's extremely intense and particularly short X-ray pulses, we were able to produce an image of unprecedented clarity for this method and the size of the molecule," reports Rebecca Boll from the European XFEL, principal investigator of the experiment and one of the two first authors of the publication in the scientific journal Nature Physics in which the team describes their results. Such clear images of complex molecules have not been possible using this experimental technique until now.
For new insights into aerodynamics, scientists turn to paper airplanes

A series of experiments using paper airplanes reveals new aerodynamic effects, a team of scientists has discovered. Its findings enhance our understanding of flight stability and could inspire new types of flying robots and small drones. "The study started with simple curiosity about what makes a good paper airplane and...
