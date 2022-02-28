ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘He’s absolutely fine’ – Pep Guardiola confirms Zinchenko will start in FA Cup against Peterborough amid Ukraine crisis

By Martin Blackburn
PEP GUARDIOLA has confirmed Oleksandr Zinchenko will play in Tuesday night’s FA Cup tie at Peterborough.

The Ukraine captain, 25, was given an overwhelming reception by both sets of fans as his Manchester City side faced hosts Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday.

City's Oleksandr Zinchenko shared an emotional embrace with Everton star and fellow Ukrainian Vitalii Mykolenko at Goodison Park on Saturday Credit: Getty

Zinchenko was in tears before kick-off but was an unused sub in City’s 1-0 win - even though boss Guardiola said he had trained ‘brilliantly’ last week.

Now Guardiola believes it will be good for the midfielder to take his mind off the devastating events in his homeland with a run out against the Posh.

Asked if he will feature in the fifth round tie, Guardiola said: “Yes he will - he’s absolutely fine.

“It will be good for him to show why he is here and a magnificent player like him needs to play football.”

Guardiola confirmed his normal goalkeeper for the domestic cup ties – Zack Steffen – will miss the game against the Championship strugglers due to a shoulder injury.

He will speak to goalie coach Xabi Mancisidor to see who will be between the sticks at London Road.

First choice keeper Ederson could play or veteran Scott Carson, 36, could get a rare outing, while youngster Cieran Slicker, 19, is also in the frame.

Guardiola added: “Steffen has problem with shoulder and that can be difficult for a goalkeeper, so he’s not back.

“We’ll decide on Tuesday with Xabi. We need to talk about it.”

