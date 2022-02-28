ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The Chicks tour 2022: How can I buy tickets?

By Jennifer Roback
The US Sun
The US Sun
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fLiHQ_0eRQAwx800

THE Chicks were first formed in 1989 under the name Dixie Chicks and are responsible for the hit country songs, Cowboy Take Me Away, Travelin' Soldier, and Goodbye Earl.

Now, The Chicks are hitting the road for a new tour and fans want to know how they can get tickets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PC1ha_0eRQAwx800
The Chicks are going on tour during the Summer of 2022 Credit: AP

How can I buy tickets?

Presale tickets for the The Chicks' tour will go on sale March 1, 2022, at 10:00am CST, with general admission tickets being release two days after.

Tickets can be purchased through the band's website or through LiveNation.

At this time, it remains unclear how much they will cost but will vary by venue.

Where are they playing?

The Chicks will play over 30 shows starting in June 2022 and be performing all across the United States and Canada.

Their stops include:

  • June 14 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater (Maryland Heights, MO)
  • June 15 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater (Tinley Park, IL)
  • June 17 at Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival (Manchester, TN)
  • June 19 at Ruoff Music Center (Noblesville, IN)
  • June 21 at Riverbend Music Center (Cincinnati, OH)
  • June 22 at Pine Knob Music Theatre (Clarkston, MI)
  • June 24 at Budweiser Stage (Toronto, ON)
  • June 27 at Blossom Music Center (Cuyahoga Falls, OH)
  • June 29 at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview (Syracuse, NY)
  • June 30 at Xfinity Theatre (Hartford, CT)
  • July 2 at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater (Wantagh, NY)
  • July 5 at Xfinity Center (Mansfield, MA)
  • July 6 at PNC Bank Arts Center (Holmdel, NJ)
  • July 8 at BB&T Pavilion (Camden, NJ)
  • July 9 at Jiffy Lube Live (Bristow, VA)
  • July 12 at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek (Raleigh, NC)
  • July 14 at PNC Music Pavilion (Charlotte, NC)
  • July 16 at Ameris Bank Amphitheater (Alpharetta, GA)
  • July 23 at North Island Credit Union Amphitheater (Chula Vista, CA)
  • July 25-26 at Greek Theatre (Los Angeles, CA)
  • July 29 at Santa Barbara Bowl (Santa Barbara, CA)
  • July 30 at Shoreline Amphitheater (Mountain View, CA)
  • August 2 at Red Rocks Amphitheater (Morrison, CO)
  • August 5 at USANA Amphitheater (West Valley City, UT)
  • August 6 at Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater (Nampa, ID)
  • August 9 at Hayden Homes Amphitheater (Bend, OR)
  • August 13 at Gorge Amphitheater (Quincy, WA)

Patty Griffin and Jenny Lewis will also be joining The Chicks on tour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20c3zy_0eRQAwx800
Ticket sales begin March 1, 2022 Credit: Getty - Contributor

Why did The Chicks change their name?

In June 2020, The Chicks announced that they have offically changed their name, dropping Dixie from the title.

“We want to meet this moment," the band said at the time while debuting their new video, March March.

The Chicks were also not the first country music star to change their name either, the country group Lady Antebellum, who now goes by Lady A, also changed their name around the same time.

“Our hearts have been stirred with conviction, our eyes opened wide to the injustices, inequality and biases black women and men have always faced and continue to face everyday," the band said, via The New York Times.

The decision for both bands came amid nationwide protests over police violence against black people following the death of George Floyd.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
New Country 99.1

The Chicks Announce New U.S. Tour With Stop In Colorado

Rounding up our country concert announcements for the month of February, The Chicks just shared that they'll be hitting the road once again for their 2022 tour. On Monday morning (Feb. 28), the popular country music band formerly known as 'The Dixie Chicks' announced that they'd be going back on tour; as per the announcement, The Chicks 2022 tour kicks off on June 16, 2022, in St. Louis, MO.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blossom Music Center#Music Theatre#Pnc Bank Arts Center#Riverbend Music Center#The Chicks#Dixie Chicks#The The Chicks#Livenation#Budweiser Stage Lrb#Xfinity Theatre#Northwell Health#Jones Beach Theater#Xfinity Center#Ga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
92.9 The Bull

The Chicks at The Gorge August 13. Want Tickets?

Cold as it may be now, one thing is for certain: summer is coming. Now, warm up with the thought of spending a hot August night at The Gorge for an amazing show. LOS ANGELES (February 28, 2022) — Today, the 13-time GRAMMY® award-winning, multi-platinum selling global superstars, The Chicks announced their highly anticipated return to the road with The Chicks Tour, set for summer 2022. Produced by Live Nation, the 27-city tour kicks off on June 14 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis, MO making stops across North America in Chicago, Toronto, Boston, back-to-back nights in Los Angeles, and more before wrapping up in George, WA at The Gorge on August 13.
MUSIC
NJ.com

LCD Soundsystem 2022 tour: Where to buy tickets, schedule

Following LCD Soundsystem’s second stint as musical guest on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live,” the electro-dance outfit will head to the road to do what they do best. James Murphy and his energetic band have been known to stage residencies at Brooklyn’s spacious Brooklyn Steel but in 2022, they’re heading to Philadelphia and Boston for extended stays.
BROOKLYN, NY
KREM2

The Chicks coming to the Gorge for their 2022 tour

GEORGE, Wash. — The Chicks, previously known as the Dixie Chicks, announced Monday their U.S. 2022 tour, in support of their 2020 "Gaslighter" album. The tour includes a stop at the Gorge Amphitheatre in August. The popular trio announced its scheduled tour for 27 cities in the U.S. in...
MUSIC
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
342K+
Followers
11K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy