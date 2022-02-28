The Chicks tour 2022: How can I buy tickets?

THE Chicks were first formed in 1989 under the name Dixie Chicks and are responsible for the hit country songs, Cowboy Take Me Away, Travelin' Soldier, and Goodbye Earl.

Now, The Chicks are hitting the road for a new tour and fans want to know how they can get tickets.

The Chicks are going on tour during the Summer of 2022 Credit: AP

How can I buy tickets?

Presale tickets for the The Chicks' tour will go on sale March 1, 2022, at 10:00am CST, with general admission tickets being release two days after.

Tickets can be purchased through the band's website or through LiveNation.

At this time, it remains unclear how much they will cost but will vary by venue.

Where are they playing?

The Chicks will play over 30 shows starting in June 2022 and be performing all across the United States and Canada.

Their stops include:

Patty Griffin and Jenny Lewis will also be joining The Chicks on tour.

Ticket sales begin March 1, 2022 Credit: Getty - Contributor

Why did The Chicks change their name?

In June 2020, The Chicks announced that they have offically changed their name, dropping Dixie from the title.

“We want to meet this moment," the band said at the time while debuting their new video, March March.

The Chicks were also not the first country music star to change their name either, the country group Lady Antebellum, who now goes by Lady A, also changed their name around the same time.

“Our hearts have been stirred with conviction, our eyes opened wide to the injustices, inequality and biases black women and men have always faced and continue to face everyday," the band said, via The New York Times.

The decision for both bands came amid nationwide protests over police violence against black people following the death of George Floyd.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS