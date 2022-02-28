ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Norway’s Equinor to start exiting from joint ventures in Russia

By Lars Erik Taraldsen
worldoil.com
 5 days ago

(Bloomberg) — Norway’s biggest energy company Equinor ASA joined U.K. energy giant BP Plc in starting to withdraw from Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine. Both companies told investors to brace for a financial impact. Equinor, which is 67% state owned, said the decision to pull out from joint...

worldoil.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bp Plc#Big Oil#Bloomberg#Equinor Asa#Russian#Norwegian#Rosneft#Totalenergies Se
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has The Lowest Gas Prices In America

Oil prices spiked as the war in Ukraine threatened to cut off the supply of crude, particularly from Russia, one of the largest producers in the world. WTI hit $96, up from a 52 week low of $57.25. Many traders believe crude prices will pierce $100 and may stay there for weeks. Gas prices have […]
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Russia
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
POTUS
The Independent

‘Putin won’t know who to hit back’: Sean Hannity wants Nato to secretly bomb Russian convoy heading to Kyiv

Fox News commentator Sean Hannity wants Nato countries to bomb a 40-mile-long convoy of Russian troops that is rapidly approaching the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, even though experts — and Vladimir Putin — warn that such a strike could cause a dramatic escalation and even touch off nuclear war.“If we can see on satellite imagery where the convoy is, I don’t know, maybe some smart country, maybe Nato might take some of their fighter jets, or maybe they can use some drone strikes, and take out the whole damn convoy,” Hannity said. “Then nobody takes credit for it, then...
POLITICS
Markets Insider

Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy