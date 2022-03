If you're at all tuned into environmental matters, you're likely somewhat aware of the societal push towards using renewable energy sources. Even though there are many reliable options, such as solar and wind energy, some advocates are looking towards a lesser known source, called renewable natural gas. But what is renewable natural gas, and is using it actually cleaner than the other options we've been aware of for years now?

ADA COUNTY, ID ・ 16 DAYS AGO