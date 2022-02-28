ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

EXCLUSIVE-India's top lender stops handling trade with sanctioned Russian entities -sources

By Nidhi Verma
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - India’s top lender will not process any transactions involving Russian entities subject to international sanctions imposed on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, according to a letter seen by Reuters and people familiar with the matter.

“No transactions involving entities, banks, ports or vessels appearing” on a U.S., European Union or United Nations sanctions list shall be processed irrespective of the currency of the transaction, said a letter sent by State Bank of India (SBI) to certain clients.

SBI did not immediately respond to emails or calls seeking comment on the matter.

“We have a significant international presence and we need to comply with U.S. and EU regulations as we are present in those jurisdictions and we cannot be seen as not adhering to these rules,” said a senior SBI executive.

The invasion, which Moscow calls a “special operation” and which is the biggest assault on an European state since World War Two, was met with widespread condemnation and an array of sanctions.

India, which has deep trade and defense ties with Russia, has so far not publicly condemned its long-standing ally, but has called for an end to violence and for diplomacy and dialogue to resolve the conflict.

SBI in the letter to clients also urged “extra precautions” while handling any transactions related to sanctioned countries.

Many major Indian corporate houses have deep links with the state-controlled lender, which has a large network of overseas branches.

SBI has also sought information from Indian oil companies about their exposure to Russia including stakes in Russian assets, funds received from Russia in the last year and lenders involved in routing these transactions, according to two senior energy industry sources.

One of India’s top refiners, Indian Oil Corp, said on Monday it would no longer accept cargoes of Russian crude and Kazakh CPC Blend cargoes on a free on board (FOB) basis due to insurance risk.

Apart from oil companies, Indian fertiliser companies also deal extensively with Russia for imports of crop nutrients. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma and Nupur Anand; Editing by Euan Rocha and Tomasz Janowski)

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exclusive India#International Sanctions#European Union#Lender#Russian#United Nations#State Bank Of India#Sbi#Indian Oil Corp#Kazakh Cpc Blend
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
Russia
POLITICO

U.S. oil industry prepares to boost production — but with a giant warning

HOUSTON — Executives at some of the world’s biggest oil and gas producers said on Monday they are ramping up their crude production as U.S. gasoline prices surge to $4 a gallon amid expectations that President Joe Biden and Congress would ban imports of Russian petroleum — but the companies warned not to expect new supplies overnight.
TheDailyBeast

Kremlin Humiliated After 100+ Diplomats Walk Out of Lavrov Speech Justifying Ukraine Invasion

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was ready to justify the invasion of Ukraine to a top UN human-rights forum on Tuesday—but was left humiliated when more than a hundred diplomats abruptly walked out. Lavrov was speaking to the UN Human Rights Council remotely after canceling his planned in-person appearance at the forum in Geneva. However, Reuters reported that dozens of diplomats from the European Union, the United States, and Britain walked out en masse when Lavrov started speaking. Austrian representative Elisabeth Tichy-Fisslberger posted a video of the walkout and wrote: “This morning in the UN Human Rights Council more than 140 diplomats refused to listen to Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov’s futile attempt to justify unacceptable military aggression.” The diplomats reportedly stood outside the meeting holding a Ukrainian flag.
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

352K+
Followers
296K+
Post
165M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy