Queens, NY

NYC Grandma Dies Months After Vicious Attack Despite Waking From Coma

By Anna Venarchik
 9 days ago
A grandmother who was randomly attacked outside her home in Queens last November has died despite briefly awakening from a months-long coma. GuiYing Ma, 61, was struck in the head...

