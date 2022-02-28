ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

EXCLUSIVE-EU Commission to propose tax on energy firms' windfall profits - sources

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago

BRUSSELS, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The European Commission will propose that member countries tax profits energy companies made from the recent gas price spike and invest the revenues in renewable energy and energy-saving renovations, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

European gas prices soared to record highs last year and have stayed high since, spiking again on Monday amid concerns over supply disruptions after Russia - Europe’s top gas supplier - invaded Ukraine. (Reporting by Kate Abnett and Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Jan Harvey)

