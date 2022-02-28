Water main break in Guilderland

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — There is a water main break on Church Road in Guilderland. The Guilderland Police Department said the break is between Tice Road and Hungerford Road.

Repairs are scheduled to begin around 1:30 p.m. Police said crews will have the road shut down and water shut off for the repair.

Police do not know when the break will be fixed, but they will let residents know when the road is back open and water is turned on.

