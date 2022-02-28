ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilderland, NY

Water main break in Guilderland

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U2sbE_0eRQ6m2x00

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — There is a water main break on Church Road in Guilderland. The Guilderland Police Department said the break is between Tice Road and Hungerford Road.

Missing vulnerable adult last seen in Gloversville

Repairs are scheduled to begin around 1:30 p.m. Police said crews will have the road shut down and water shut off for the repair.

Police do not know when the break will be fixed, but they will let residents know when the road is back open and water is turned on.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Guilderland, NY
Government
City
Gloversville, NY
City
Guilderland, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Church Road#Uban Construction
NEWS10 ABC

‘Mayfield Helping Mayfield’ tornado benefit hits $87K

FULTON CO, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fulton County Sheriff Richard Giardino says the ongoing fundraiser to help tornado damaged Mayfield, Kentucky has grown to more than $87,000. Giardino—who lives in Mayfield, New York—began the fund as a kind of “sister city” act of kindness. This way, one Mayfield helps another. The response from generous donors from […]
FULTON COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NEWS10 ABC

DEC: No burning brush after March 16

On Tuesday, The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) reminds New Yorkers of the return of the annual statewide ban that prohibits residential bush burning. The prohibition will last from March 16 through May 14.
POLITICS
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy