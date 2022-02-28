PHOTOS: Kindergarten Students Celebrate 100th Day of School

Vanden High School senior, Erica Dennis (left,) is interviewed by Maya Taylor, President of the Vanden High School Black Student Union as she competes in a “Best Dashiki,” contest Tuesday during lunch. Maya said that the club has activities planned, including trivia and t-shirts contests, and music during lunch all week to promote awareness and celebrate Black History Month. Tuesday’s event included the dashiki contest and a performance by the Vanden High Drumline.
(Atlantic) The Atlantic School District celebrated National Bus Driver Appreciation Day this past week. The School Bus Driver Appreciation Day is celebrated yearly on February 22. The recognition is all about appreciating school bus drivers for being good Samaritans to children who go to school every day. Atlantic Schools Superintendent...
Bea’s family would like to wish their Mother and Grandmother a happy 100th birthday! She is always an inspiration to her loved ones and those around her through her dedication to our Lord in her 90+ years of musical accompaniment at weekly church services. Bea, her family and friends...
GREENWICH — The students returned to Central Middle School on Tuesday — their first time back on campus in nearly three weeks. On Friday, Feb. 4, while students were off due to bad weather, the school was closed and deemed unsafe for occupancy. After an engineering assessment by Diversified Technology Consultants outlined “significant structural concerns,” the town’s inspectors did a walk-through and closed the building.
A student at Simpson Elementary School played a part in providing a little Christmas spirit for the state. Lacy Bozarth, a fourth-grade student in Mrs. Haines’ class made an ornament in December that was chosen as the winning ornament for third-fifth grade category in First Lady Cathy Justice’s annual student ornament competition.
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Woolard Technology Center in Camden is helping its senior students get a head start on real life by providing them senior career photos. The photos are for students headed into the workforce, a technical college or a university. "We're creating that snapshot of them in...
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you haven’t heard already, it’s ‘Twos-day,’ 2/22/22. While it’s a cool day for all of you, it takes on a special meaning for one Columbia County woman. “I don’t care how old I am, my mind still works, and that’s...
National FFA Week was a success. The Bridgeport FFA Chapter put on special activities during lunches and dress up days to help spread awareness about agriculture and the organization at the high school. During the National FFA Week Bridgeport FFA officers presented the National FFA Week proclamation to BHS Principal...
