ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hempstead County, AR

Burn Ban Lifted in Hempstead County

By Tyler Cox
swark.today
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe burn ban that has been in effect has come to...

swark.today

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Government
County
Hempstead County, AR
CBS News

Americans are paying dearly for gas as prices reach fresh highs

A day after Americans faced the highest costs they've ever seen at the pump, gas prices jumped once again and set a new all-time record on Wednesday, according to AAA. The national average now stands at $4.25 per gallon, the highest ever following Tuesday's record of $4.17 per gallon. Before...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Judge Jerry
CBS News

Florida will be "the first state to officially recommend against the COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children," state surgeon general declares

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo said Monday that the state will formally recommend against COVID-19 vaccinations for healthy children. Ladapo made the announcement at a roundtable event organized by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that featured a group of doctors who criticized coronavirus lockdowns and mandate policies. It was not immediately clear when the state would release its health guidance.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy