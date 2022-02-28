ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

GT Sport Daily Races: Sprint Finish

By Andrew Evans
gtplanet.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGran Turismo Sport will finally be superceded by Gran Turismo 7 this week, but there’s still plenty to be getting on with in the current title — starting with a new set of Daily Races. There’s essentially three sprint races across the three events this week, with...

www.gtplanet.net

CarBuzz.com

The Audi RS Q e-tron Rally Car Ready For More Desert Racing

Audi has always been a trend-setter in the realm of motorsport, and especially in the exciting world of rally racing. A few decades ago, the German manufacturer introduced the world to its quattro all-wheel-drive AWD Group B rally monsters, and now it's once again making headlines with its EV rally car based on the Audi RS e-tron GT.
MOTORSPORTS
CNET

How Porsche's Customer Racing Series Directly Influences Its Sports Cars

When reviewing sports cars, automotive writers love to talk about the visceral connection between car and driver -- waxing poetic about how much it "drives like a race car" and makes us feel like Sabine Schmitz. But when it comes to Porsches, those metaphors are apt. No other automaker has the same breadth of customer race cars as Porsche, and most of Porsche's offerings are extraordinarily similar to the sports cars you can drive on the road.
MOTORSPORTS
Kingsport Times-News

Race Notes: Bayne pleased with strong finish in NASCAR return

Something good was brewing for Trevor Bayne at Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Auto Club Speedway. The Knoxville driver won a stage, and his third-place finish was easily the best among Toyota drivers. It was a change of pace for Bayne more than a decade after he became the youngest driver ever to win the Daytona 500 in 2011.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Robb Report

The New Lexus RC Will Lean Into Racing—and Look a Lot Like the Toyota GR GT3 Concept

Click here to read the full article. Lexus is reaching into Toyota’s wheelhouse for inspiration for the new RC. The next generation of the luxury coupé will take inspiration from the GR GT3 concept that debuted at the Tokyo Auto Salon in January, Toyota Racing Development president David Wilson told Car and Driver last week. The new car will also draw on the company’s motorsport bona fides, according to the executive. The top-of-the-line RC350 has solid pep, thanks to a V-6 that produces 311 horses, but it wasn’t designed with racing in mind. That fact has held the track-focused car back. The racer,...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

The Manual Toyota GR Supra Is Coming This Summer

When the Toyota GR Supra was first released to the market in 2019, the one piece of equipment that we all sorely missed was an engaging manual gearbox. The current twin-scroll turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine supplied by BMW is currently only offered with ZF's eight-speed torque converter automatic transmission which is great but detracts from the overall engaging driving experience.
CARS
Motorious

It’s A 1969 Showdown With A Road Runner Vs COPO

These cars were the top of the line in performance for their time and now challenge one another for the title of the fastest muscle car. 1969 was a fantastic time for the high-performance muscle and pony cars that we all know and love today. While Pontiac started the muscle car with the GTO, Chevy genuinely brought the full potential of these lightweight sports cars. The Chevelle was an insane car for the time, but the base models were indeed not enough for any true drag racing connoisseur. This birthed the COPO program, initially founded for fleet orders but soon became the go-to path for purchasing a performance vehicle. Of course, this wasn't the only process of finding yourself a fantastic drag strip dominator, which is incredibly prominent with the Mopar brand, whose reputation for speed stands strong to this day. Today, we're going to find out which insane automotive manufacturers truly made the best cars for performance.
CARS
Motorious

Mustangs Of All Years Heading To GAA Classic Cars Auction

The winter auction will heat up over these pony cars. The inventory at GAA Classic Cars Auction is full of Mustangs from all generations, in my different trim levels and colors. These beautiful cars are headed to the upcoming GAA Classic Car Auction that is set to run from February 24th-26th. When bidding starts, some of these are going to fly to new owners. Check out to of the highlights from the Mustang inventory that's heading to GAA Classic Car Auctions. These are from two totally eras and show the evoltuion of the pony car.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Special Edition Toyota Yaris Comes With Playstation 5 And Gran Turismo 7

Toyota has done a complete 360 in the past decade or so. The company was stuck in the doldrums, producing forgettable cars that brought loyal fans to the brink of revolt. But the Japanese manufacturing giant is once again producing some of the most exciting sports cars around. Just take the humble Toyota Yaris as an example: this cheap little hatchback has been transformed into a fire-breathing rally car in GR Yaris configuration, and the new Toyota 86 is set to continue its success story. To celebrate this small hatchback, and the launch of Gran Turismo 7, Toyota Spain will be launching a special version of the Toyota Yaris GR Sport Electric Hybrid named the Toyota Yaris GR Sport GT7 Edition.
TECHNOLOGY
Motorious

1968 Porsche 911 Targa Top Is The Ultimate Track-Focused Sports Car

Take your buddies out for a spin in this pristine Porsche sports car legend with more than enough style and performance to put a smile on anyone's face. Porsche is one of the biggest bands to ever come out of Germany. They combined over a century of automotive engineering with the sort of style and performance you could only find from the insanely-popular Volkswagen Beetle designers. These cars were insanely popular for their time, and they still boast the same features that made it that way in the first place. One such model that made such a significant impact on the automotive world is the 911 which was the first of its kind to utilize German engineering for the sole purpose of creating a lightweight sports car. This car is a four-speed Sportmatic, a very rare transmission for this model.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Ford Ranger Raptor, Mercedes-Benz AMG C43, Andretti F1 team: Today's Car News

The new Ford Ranger Raptor is finally here, and it's even better than we had expected. The high-performance mid-size pickup truck is due on sale in the U.S. in 2023, packing a 10-speed automatic, full-time four-wheel-drive system, and 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 power. Mercedes-Benz has just redesigned the C-Class, and our...
CARS
motor1.com

UK: Roma versus Conti GT Speed, DBS drag race isn't just a beauty contest

In an argument for the most beautiful cars in the world, coupes will definitely dominate the discussion. The lines of these two-door cars are just naturally easy on the eyes, but that doesn't mean that they don't have the power to back up their allure. Case in point: the Ferrari...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

2022 Honda Passport TrailSport Outclasses the 2022 Toyota 4Runner TRD Off-Road in Every Way

The Honda Passport is already a pretty good SUV, but with the debut of the new TrailSport trim, it just got a whole lot better. As its name implies, the TrailSport trim will make the Passport, and in the future, other Hondas like the Ridgeline, a much more capable vehicle off-road. In fact, the 2022 Honda Passport TrailSport is such a good SUV off-road that it simply outclasses the 2022 Toyota 4Runner TRD Off-Road in pretty much every way.
CARS
electrek.co

Aptera’s beta SEV beat a Tesla Model 3 and Audi R8 GT Spyder in a drag race

Solar EV startup Aptera Motors posted a video that puts the beta version of its upcoming SEV against an alpha version, a Tesla Model 3, and an Audi R8 GT Spyder in a desert drag race. While it’s a very close race (for the Audi at least), the Aptera appears to just barely edge out the competition in a quarter-mile sprint.
CARLSBAD, CA
Motor1.com

SVE Turns Chevy Colorado Into 750 HP Ram TRX Fighter

The Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 is a rugged pickup straight from the factory, but the Special Vehicle Engineering (SVE) is now offering a much more powerful version of the trail-capable truck. The company's Xtreme Off Road model boasts 750 horsepower (559 kilowatts) and 600 pound-feet (814 Newton-meters) of torque from a supercharged 5.3-liter V8 with upgraded internals.
COLORADO STATE
Top Speed

Lexus RC F: Looking to the Toyota GR GT3 Concept as a Basis for Evolution

The Lexus RC F has turned out to be a decent GT3 race car, but it wasn’t without some extreme effort from Lexus engineers. See, the current RC wasn’t designed with motorsports in mind at all, so when Lexus launched the RC F GT3, it did so as an afterthought, so it was way too heavy and hard to adapt. We’ve learned that the next-gen RC will rectify this issue by being designed for motorsports from the ground up, but what we didn’t know is that Lexus already has a working DNA pattern, and it comes from the recently revealed Toyota GR GT3 Concept that was shown off at the 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon.
CARS
motor1.com

Ken Block shows off his bespoke Audi E-Tron RS GT daily driver

A bespoke Audi RS E-Tron GT is Ken Block's new daily driver. The electric saloon is the star of his new Electric Fleet six-part video series. Block's RS E-Tron GT features a matte white body wrap with black trim. His co-host in this video says that it looks like a stormtrooper from Star Wars.
ENTERTAINMENT
CAR AND DRIVER

2004 Porsche Carrera GT Is Our Bring a Trailer Auction Pick of the Day

• Our Bring a Trailer auction pick of the day is a 2004 Porsche Carrera GT that was bought new by comedian and Porsche aficionado Jerry Seinfeld. • It has a naturally aspirated 5.7-liter V-10 that produces 605 horsepower at 8000 rpm and six-speed manual transmission. • Carrera GTs have...
BUYING CARS

