Pennsylvania woman donates plasma to pay for Disney World trips

By Corrine Hackathorn
 8 days ago

A 28-year-old woman from Pennsylvania made it her New Year’s resolution to go to Disney once a month. How does she afford it you might ask? By donating plasma twice a week.

Liz Gramlich has visited Orlando, Flordia approximately 15 times since the summer of 2020, and plans to return at least once each month throughout 2022, Insider reports.

Gramlich told Insider , “I was already donating plasma on and off, but I didn’t realize how much money I was making from these donations,” she said. “I realized that it benefits us in a way where we can enjoy doing something we love, while also helping other people.”

Gramlich says from donating plasma twice a week she earns between $750 and $1,250 each month and with that money, she can cover almost her entire Disney trip.

Insider previously reported that plasma can be donated up to twice per week, as the human body replenishes the liquid within 48 hours.

Gramlich doesn’t just donate plasma to get the cost of her trips down though, she also plans short two-day trips, stays at Disney World’s discount resorts, splits the cost of the hotel with her sister, and is already a Disney World annual passholder.

Gramlich says she finds new things to do each trip.

“Some days we’ll just walk around, stroll, and look at the park,” she said. “After a certain amount of visits, you just look at it as: what haven’t we done yet? Let’s try something new.”

Dollardon1
8d ago

Donation implies offering something for free. The article should have said she is selling her plasma.

