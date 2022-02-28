Trailer in Mamou Stolen With Chickens On It After Children’s Mardi Gras Run

It was the first time I got to experience the Youngsville Mardi Gras parade, and it did not disappoint. The parade was amazing!. As I was driving into Youngsville my heart was full at seeing so many people being able to finally come together and celebrate Mardi Gras. I rolled into the city at about 8 a.m., and the streets were already lined with tons of people along with their barbeque pits, food, chairs, and lots of fun jumps in yards for children.

YOUNGSVILLE, LA ・ 5 DAYS AGO