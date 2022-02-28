ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mamou, LA

Trailer in Mamou Stolen With Chickens On It After Children’s Mardi Gras Run

By Chris Reed
Classic Rock 105.1
Classic Rock 105.1
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Mamou Police Department needs your help in locating a trailer that was stolen Sunday afternoon after the annual Children's Mardi...

classicrock1051.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Classic Rock 105.1

Out-of-Town Reporter Gets Uncomfortable Taste of the ‘Real’ Mardi Gras at Mamou Courir

A WAFB reporter went down to Mamou to get the "real" Mardi Gras experience and it was all captured on a video that is now going viral. The video was captured and uploaded to Facebook by Rick Portier, a WAFB photog who was on assignment with his reporter for the annual Courir de Mardi Gras in Mamou. A far cry from New Orleans Mardi Gras, Courirs (French for "run") have been around for centuries but in these small Cajun Louisiana towns, these "real" Mardi Gras traditions have been happening annually for decades.
MAMOU, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Mamou, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Mamou, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Amazing Youngsville Mardi Gras Parade, a Blast & a Review in Photos

It was the first time I got to experience the Youngsville Mardi Gras parade, and it did not disappoint. The parade was amazing!. As I was driving into Youngsville my heart was full at seeing so many people being able to finally come together and celebrate Mardi Gras. I rolled into the city at about 8 a.m., and the streets were already lined with tons of people along with their barbeque pits, food, chairs, and lots of fun jumps in yards for children.
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beacon#Children#Mamou Police
Classic Rock 105.1

Bonaparte Parade Rolls-Exclusive Photos

There is another parade that is rolling down the streets of Lafayette tonight. This evening is the Bonaparte parade, which has a long tradition in Lafayette. The began in 1973, according to their website, with a group of young people who wanted to start a krewe, and thus, the Krewe of Bonaparte began.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Classic Rock 105.1

Lafayette, LA
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://classicrock1051.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy