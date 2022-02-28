ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Survey: What do people in the Tri-Cities think of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine?

By Murry Lee, Ben Gilliam
 8 days ago

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The United States and several other countries across the globe have imposed economic sanctions on Russia following its invasion into Ukraine . The conflict has sparked protests worldwide, including one in Johnson City on Saturday .

How Russia’s invasion into Ukraine could impact Tennessee

While the conflict continues, several have warned that gas prices could rise. Additionally, some liquor stores have taken action by refusing to sell Russian vodka .

News Channel 11 has created a survey to see how natives of the Tri-Cities are perceiving the conflict and if they plan to do anything different in light of it. To participate, fill out the survey below:

Ukraine native living in Johnson City describes fear for family

The results of the survey are now being used in a follow-up story to reflect how the region is perceiving the invasion and its effects.

flower
8d ago

I think it's a shame the way putin has treated all those people, my heart goes out to them. We are praying for you all..........

WJHL

Lebanon, Va. to hold prayer service for Ukraine

LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) – The Town of Lebanon, Virginia has planned a service to offer prayers for the people of Ukraine in the wake of Russia’s invasion of the country. A flyer from the town states the service will be held Tuesday at 7 p.m. in front of the town’s government center. “There will be […]
WJHL

Harshbarger, Griffith call for Russian oil ban, increased domestic production

WASHINGTON (WJHL) — With gas prices rising amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, U.S. representatives from Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia want to ban imports of Russian oil and increase domestic energy production. The Biden administration has been reluctant to ban Russian oil imports as it would drive domestic gas prices even higher. In statements to […]
WJHL

Experts hopeful COVID’s rapid decline will continue, urge caution for now

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — They’re not ready to stand on a platform and declare imminent victory over the COVID-19 pandemic, but several prominent local public health experts say the Omicron variant’s rapid retreat could, just maybe, usher in COVID’s endemic phase. “Switching from pandemic mode to endemic mode is not like flipping a light […]
WJHL

Bitcoin mine operator ‘eager to get compliant’ with late taxes

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A cryptocurrency mining company at the center of a pending lawsuit is working to get Washington County property taxes paid after a News Channel 11 inquiry led to the county discovering the company hadn’t filed a tax card for 2020. Red Dog Technologies operates a Bitcoin “mine” next to a BrightRidge […]
WJHL

Southwest VA COVID case rate below 200 for first time since early August

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia’s COVID-19 new case rate is the lowest it’s been since early August according to figures released Monday by the Virginia Department of Health (VDH). The rate of 195 new weekly cases per 100,000 comes after 134 cases were reported over the weekend. While that is still more than double […]
