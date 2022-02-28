Survey: What do people in the Tri-Cities think of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine?

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The United States and several other countries across the globe have imposed economic sanctions on Russia following its invasion into Ukraine . The conflict has sparked protests worldwide, including one in Johnson City on Saturday .

While the conflict continues, several have warned that gas prices could rise. Additionally, some liquor stores have taken action by refusing to sell Russian vodka .

News Channel 11 has created a survey to see how natives of the Tri-Cities are perceiving the conflict and if they plan to do anything different in light of it. To participate, fill out the survey below:

The results of the survey are now being used in a follow-up story to reflect how the region is perceiving the invasion and its effects.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.