Patriots land an incredible WR steal in this 2022 NFL mock draft

Sometimes the NFL draft presents teams with a tremendous opportunity. Last season, the New England Patriots saw quarterback Mac Jones fall to 15th overall. Not only did he seem like the perfect fit for the team but New England was in desperate need of a young quarterback.

So what if something similar thing happens in 2022?

The Patriots need a receiver. It may not be their No. 1 need, but considering how important the passing attack is in today’s NFL, the Patriots should be giving him all the help he can get. So what if, arguably, the No. 1 receiver in the draft fell to New England in the first round?

CBS Sports imagined just that scenario, with USC receiver Drake London falling to the Patriots. Here’s what CBS Sports‘ Ryan Wilson wrote:

“At 6-foot-5, London was a high-point-catch machine before his ’21 season ended prematurely due to an ankle injury. He has all the tools to eventually be WR1, and in New England he’d be a welcome addition to a Pats offense that appears to have found its next franchise QB in Mac Jones.”

A receiver like London might spook Patriots fans. As a prospect, London sounds a lot like N’Keal Harry sounded coming out of ASU. And Harry will live among Bill Belichick’s worst drat busts during his Patriots tenure. Harry’s presence within the offense is a clear strain. As much as he is a talented run blocker, Harry never figured out how to contribute as a pass-catcher — which is why a receiver like London would be such a huge boon.

Unlike Harry, London has separation skills that set him apart. He is also a gifted jump-ball catcher so that in the red area, he can make space — even when there is none. He would be an ideal receiver to put on the field with Jakobi Meyers and Kendrick Bourne.