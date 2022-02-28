ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandon, MS

Brooks & Dunn to perform in Brandon in May

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JT9UC_0eRQ4QVR00

BRANDON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Brooks & Dunn “Reboot 2022 Tour” will perform at the Brandon Amphitheater on Thursday, May 12.

Special guests Walker Hayes and Morgan Wade will also perform. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show will start at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 4 at 10:00 a.m. on Ticketmaster .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Applications open for Mississippi Songwriter of the Year

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Applications for the 2022 Mississippi Songwriter of the Year are now available through April 30. Breezy News reported participants can submit their original song to have a chance to be one of the finalist to preform in this year’s show on Saturday, June 25 at The MAX in Meridian. Applications are […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

M-Braves to host job fair, auditions

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves (M-Braves) will host an additional job fair for part-time and seasonal positions for the upcoming 2022 season. The job fair will take place inside of Trustmark Park’s Farm Bureau Grill on on Saturday, March 19 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Interviews will be on a first-come, first-serve […]
PEARL, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Association of Educators to host mask giveaway

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Association of Educators (MAE) and Care Centers Ministry are partnering to donate K95 masks to the families who receive nutrition assistance from the ministry. The giveaway will be held on Wednesday, March 9, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at MAE’s parking lot on President Street in Jackson. In […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Remarkable Women: Dafina Skinner-Armstrong

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The name Dafina is of the African origin, meaning “hidden treasure or unexpected present” and that is who Dafina Skinner-Armstrong is to the world. “I am multi-faceted. I’m an artist. I do acrylic on canvas, and I do abstract art. I play the saxophone. I do African dance. I’m a nurse. […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brandon, MS
Entertainment
Local
Mississippi Entertainment
Local
Mississippi Sports
Brandon, MS
Sports
City
Brandon, MS
WJTV 12

USM Scenic Designer to compete in national competition

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi’s (USM) Scene Shop Supervisor Wes Hanson will compete in the national DIY Hero competition. Hanson has taken on numerous projects in his career. He’s designed and built sets, rethemed a carousel, built a prop car and more. He will share his craftsmanship in the competition for […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Missing Birmingham woman believed to be in Hattiesburg

UPDATE: HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police said Lajonda Davis has been located and is safe. HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in locating a Birmingham woman believed to be missing in Hattiesburg. Lajonda Davis, 40, has been reported missing. Her family said she suffers from multiple medical conditions. […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Wade
Person
Walker Hayes
WJTV 12

Silver Alert issued for Willie D. Caston of McComb

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for Willie D. Caston of McComb. MBI officials said Caston is six feet and three inches tall, 205 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen walking in an unknown direction near Old Highway 24 Exit in […]
MCCOMB, MS
WJTV 12

149 new coronavirus cases, 35 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 149 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with 35 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH by 3:00 p.m. Monday, March 8. This brings the state’s total number of cases to 791,966 with 12,206 deaths. Cumulative Cases and Deaths […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Country Fisherman struggling to stay open

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Business has been tough for many restaurants in Jackson throughout the coronavirus pandemic, including Country Fisherman. The restaurant has been a staple in the community for years, but business has been slower than usual. Representative Ronnie Crudup Jr. posted about the restaurant on Facebook and asked the community to show support […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooks Dunn#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

Hattiesburg councilman wants monthly crime reports

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg Ward 5 Councilman Nick Brown requested the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) provide the council with a crime report each month. Pine Belt News reported Brown said his request comes after an increase in crime in the city. He mentions his own childhood in Hattiesburg, and notes that he doesn’t remember […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Student film receives Oscar nomination

The short film The Dress was directed by Tadeusz Lysiak, a student of the Warsaw Film School. The film has been nominated for the 94th Academy Awards® in the Best Live Action Short Film category. 
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
WJTV 12

‘Home Town’ stars back Mississippi city’s tourism tax effort

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi House honored the stars of HGTV’s “Home Town” at the state Capitol on Tuesday, and married couple Ben and Erin Napier used the visit to help lobby for a possible increase in a local tourism tax for their community. The Napiers renovate homes in and around Laurel, Mississippi, on […]
LAUREL, MS
WJTV 12

JSU, UMMC partner to give students pathway to medicine

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Saturday, March 5, up to 100 Mississippi high school students filled Jackson State University’s (JSU) College Science Engineering and Technology building for the Exploring Healthcare Pathways Impact the Race Program. The one-day event is held on participating college campuses throughout the state and allows students to engage and learn about […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

JPS hosts bond ribbon cutting ceremony at Northwest Middle School

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Public School District held a second series of ribbon cutting ceremonies on Tuesday, March 8. The most recent event happened at Northwest Middle School. Leaders celebrated the completion of several projects, which totaled $1.1 million. The completed projects include the replacement of 70,000 square feet of carpet with vinyl […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Florida woman charged with killing boyfriend on Alabama road

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A Florida woman making a cross-country drive with her boyfriend allegedly let him out on Interstate 10 and then intentionally ran him down, killing him, authorities said. Johana Suarez, 37, of Miami was jailed on a murder charge in the death of Henry Hernandez, 48, news outlets reported. The man was […]
MOBILE, AL
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy