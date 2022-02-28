Brooks & Dunn to perform in Brandon in May

BRANDON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Brooks & Dunn “Reboot 2022 Tour” will perform at the Brandon Amphitheater on Thursday, May 12.

Special guests Walker Hayes and Morgan Wade will also perform. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show will start at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 4 at 10:00 a.m. on Ticketmaster .

