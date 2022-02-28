ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgeland, MS

Crews respond to Ridgeland house fire

By Rachel Hernandez
 February 28

RIDGELAND, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Ridgeland firefighters responded to a house fire on Green Glades Monday, February 28.

No injuries in Ovett house fire

Investigators said firefighters responded to the fire between 7:00 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. The family was able to escape without injury.

The home was damaged during the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

