Crews respond to Ridgeland house fire
RIDGELAND, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Ridgeland firefighters responded to a house fire on Green Glades Monday, February 28.No injuries in Ovett house fire
Investigators said firefighters responded to the fire between 7:00 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. The family was able to escape without injury.
The home was damaged during the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

