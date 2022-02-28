Crews respond to Ridgeland house fire

RIDGELAND, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Ridgeland firefighters responded to a house fire on Green Glades Monday, February 28.

Investigators said firefighters responded to the fire between 7:00 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. The family was able to escape without injury.

The home was damaged during the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.