Cutting out the last drink of the night could substantially improve brain health, a new study suggestsA study of more than 36,000 adults suggests the negative effects of alcohol get stronger drink by drink.Dr Remi Daviet, a professor at the University of Wisconsin and the study's lead author, said: “There is some evidence that the effect of drinking on the brain is exponential. “So, one additional drink in a day could have more of an impact than any of the previous drinks that day. That means that cutting back on that final drink of the night might have a big...

HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO