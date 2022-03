ATLANTA — This week, the U.S. government issued warnings of possible cyberattacks from Russia as the conflict in Ukraine intensifies. "If Russia pursues cyberattacks against our companies, our critical infrastructure, we are prepared to respond," President Joe Biden said during a speech Thursday. "For months, we have been working closely with our private — with the private sector to harden their cyber defenses, sharpen our ability to respond to Russian cyberattacks as well."

ATLANTA, GA ・ 11 DAYS AGO