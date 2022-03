Fans tuning into Wheel of Fortune on Tuesday night were treated to one of the most cringe-inducing yet hilarious puzzle failures in the show’s history. Between three contestants, it took eight turns and 10 attempts to solve what seemed like a simple puzzle, the phrase, “Another feather in your cap.” But even with only four letters missing (the I in “In,” the U in “Your,” and the C & P in “Cap”), the trio of players struggled to nail the answer, making incorrect guess after incorrect guess.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO