Controversial legislation that would repeal an Idaho statute prohibiting private militias cleared another hurdle Wednesday, when the House passed the bill with little debate. House Bill 475, pushed by the Idaho National Guard and Gov. Brad Little, would remove a long-standing state law that serves as an obstruction to private militias. The statute forbids “a body of men,” other than the National Guard, to “associate themselves together as a military company or organization, or parade in public with firearms in any city or town of this state.”

IDAHO STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO