Abbott, O'Rourke hold commanding leads as counties report early vote totals

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and former Congressman Beto O'Rourke held commanding leads in their party primaries as counties reported early vote totals.

After the early vote, Abbott had received 70.4% of the vote. Former Texas GOP Chair Allen West was at 10.4% and former state Sen. Don Huffines was at 8.9% as of 7:30 p.m. No other candidate had received more than 5% of the vote.

On the Democratic side, O'Rourke had secured 92.1% after early vote totals came in.

The target of candidates to his right for months, Abbott faces seven primary challenges for his party's gubernatorial nomination.

Sixty percent of voters who planned to participate in the Republican primary said they would vote for the incumbent for a third term, according to two polls conducted earlier this month.

Primary elections in Texas move to a runoff if no candidate receives at least 50.1% of the vote.

In The Dallas Morning News/University of Texas at Tyler poll , conducted Feb. 8-15, 60% of respondents said they planned to vote for Abbott, while 7% said they would vote for Allen West. Fifteen percent responded, "don't know."

Sixty percent also selected Abbott in a Texas Politics Project poll .

West is a former chair of the Texas GOP and a former Congressman from Florida. Former Texas state Sen. Don Huffines received 3% of responses in the poll. Paul Belew, Danny Harrison, Kandy Kaye Horn, Chad Prather and Rick Perry -- not the former governor -- are also running in the Republican primary.

Democrat Beto O'Rourke appears likely to secure the nomination without the threat of a runoff. Sixty-eight percent of people who planned to vote in the Democratic primary said they would vote for the former Congressman from El Paso, according to the DMN/UT-Tyler poll.

No other Democrat received more than 4%.

O'Rourke represented Texas' 16th Congressional District for three terms before he ran against U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R) in 2018. O'Rourke lost the Senate race by 2.6% and then mounted a bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, but dropped out of the race.

