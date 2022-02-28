ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Almanac Realty Investors makes $350m commitment to Davlyn Investments

By Andrea Zander
irei.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavlyn Investments and Almanac Realty Investors announced the formation of DA InvestCo (Davlyn), a company dedicated to the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning and management of multifamily assets in the Western United...

irei.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

Cedar Realty Trust: A Fair Price For A Mediocre Business Realized Thanks To Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

The management team at Cedar Realty Trust announced plans to sell off assets, with the entity itself going to Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust. March 3rd of 2022 proved to be an excellent day for shareholders of Cedar Realty Trust (CDR). The day after the company announced that it was selling itself off to another player, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (WHLR), following the sale of some other miscellaneous assets, shares of the REIT surged, closing up 14.6% for the day. This follows a few strong months for the shares and clears up, for investors, some of the problems the company had been facing. Although some investors might be sad to see shares go at what they might think is a low price, the company's mixed operating history and continued struggles likely mean that this transaction was done at a price that either fairly values the company or possibly even overvalues that. In all, my view is that investors in the enterprise should be relieved as they are able to put a nail in the coffin of what has been an underwhelming operation over the past few years.
REAL ESTATE
Daily Herald

Origin investments and Randolph Street Realty Capital sell The Iroquois Club in Naperville

NAPERVILLE -- Origin Investments and its joint venture partner Randolph Street Realty Capital have completed the disposition of The Iroquois Club, a 272-unit apartment complex at 1101 Iroquois Avenue in Naperville, for $69.8 million. The sale capitalizes on the strength of Chicago's suburban multifamily market and a favorable capital markets environment. Origin has leveraged those market conditions to complete their third suburban disposition in roughly 120 days.
NAPERVILLE, IL
biospace.com

Biopharma Giants Make Big Manufacturing Commitments

Two U.S. biopharma companies have announced expansions and commitments to increase manufacturing for therapeutics. Massachusetts-based Intellia Therapeutics announced that it has entered a lease agreement to develop a 140,000 square-foot manufacturing facility in Waltham, MA. The manufacturing facility exists primarily to support the manufacturing of key components for its CRISPR-based investigational therapies in a Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) compliant facility. The aim of the new facility is to support preclinical development through commercial supply and provide capacity and capabilities in support of the company’s expanding pipeline and commercial readiness.
WALTHAM, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Kerr
MarketWatch

My husband and I rent out half our duplex, and our ‘deadbeat’ tenant owes us $22,500 in back rent. How can we recoup our losses?

My husband and I invested in a duplex 23 years ago and have rented out half of it to help pay the mortgage. Our renter has not paid us a dime since September 2020. It has only been recently that we could evict her, because the coronavirus-pandemic freeze of evictions was just lifted. We are owed over $22,500 because the government refused to let us evict her for nonpayment.
HOUSE RENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Almanac Realty Investors#Davlyn Investments#Da Investco Lrb

Comments / 0

Community Policy