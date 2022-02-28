Almanac Realty Investors makes $350m commitment to Davlyn Investments

The management team at Cedar Realty Trust announced plans to sell off assets, with the entity itself going to Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust. March 3rd of 2022 proved to be an excellent day for shareholders of Cedar Realty Trust (CDR). The day after the company announced that it was selling itself off to another player, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (WHLR), following the sale of some other miscellaneous assets, shares of the REIT surged, closing up 14.6% for the day. This follows a few strong months for the shares and clears up, for investors, some of the problems the company had been facing. Although some investors might be sad to see shares go at what they might think is a low price, the company's mixed operating history and continued struggles likely mean that this transaction was done at a price that either fairly values the company or possibly even overvalues that. In all, my view is that investors in the enterprise should be relieved as they are able to put a nail in the coffin of what has been an underwhelming operation over the past few years.

REAL ESTATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO