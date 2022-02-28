ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla Is Removing Radar Sensors From Model S and Model X In Favor Of Cameras

By Andy Kalmowitz
Jalopnik
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla has come up with another way to decontent — er, simplify its flagship cars. Much like the Model 3 and Model Y, the Model S and Model X will no longer come equipped with radar sensors. It’s all in an effort for the company to move forward...

jalopnik.com

