Tesla Is Removing Radar Sensors From Model S and Model X In Favor Of Cameras

There's about to be a new name in lightweight, high-performance brakes: Orbis. If the name rings a bell, our 2018 test drive of a Honda Civic Type R had a set of Orbis wheel-hub motors fitted to the rear axle. Those motors took up all the space where normal brake rotors and calipers would go, so the company devised its own "inside-out" disc brake system that featured a large-diameter cross-drilled rotor mounted directly to the wheel. The rotor was squeezed from the inside by a caliper, which had to be designed to swing inward when removing the wheel. The design caught the eye of a NASA engineer who contacted Orbis with some suggested improvements and ended up collaborating on the project. The result is new Periodic Wave Disc Brake Rotor, said to rival the best performance aftermarket brakes available today.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO