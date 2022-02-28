GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers: Decision Time!

The moment that Brooke has been dreading finally comes in these THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL spoilers! Her secret is out and her life will never be the same again!. After kissing Deacon on New Year’s Eve, Brooke has been desperately trying to keep that part of the evening quiet. However, Douglas saw the liplock and despite promising his grandma he wouldn’t say anything about it, he told his dad. And Thomas naturally filled in Steffy, who realized they had the ammunition necessary to get their father away from Brooke and back with their mom! And once they filled Taylor in that Brooke had cheated on Ridge, the shrink naturally makes a beeline for her rival. “I know what you’ve done, Brooke,” Taylor announces. “I know all about you and Deacon.”

TV SERIES ・ 29 DAYS AGO