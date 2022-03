Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri will miss his side's two international friendly games in Bahrain and Belarus later this month. Speaking about the same, Chhetri told AIFF's official website, "I was really looking forward to the two friendlies against Baharain and Belarus and it's a shame I'll be missing out. It's been a long, tough season and I've suffered a few small injuries that need time to heal. I will be doing all I can to recover in time for the preparatory camp in May."

