Raise your hand if you have the best intentions to go to bed at 10:30 p.m. (You even write it down in your planner! You set reminders in your Google Cal and alarms on your phone! You have an accountability buddy remind you!) And yet, when the clock strikes that time, you silence the notifications and ignore your planner entry and instead opt to scroll through TikTok until 1 a.m. It's a tale as old as time (well, maybe a tale as old as a few years ago, since TitTok itself isn't so old).

LIFESTYLE ・ 14 DAYS AGO