W. P. Carey announces proposed $2.7b merger with CPA®:18

By Andrea Zander
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleW.P. Carey announced that its board of directors has unanimously approved entry into a definitive-merger agreement pursuant to which Corporate Property Associates 18 – Global Incorporated (CPA:18) will be acquired by...

WFMZ-TV Online

Fulton Financial Corporation, Prudential Bancorp, Inc. announce merger

LANCASTER, Pa. - Fulton Financial Corporation and Prudential Bancorp, Inc. announced Wednesday that they are merging. Prudential will merge with and into Fulton in a stock and cash transaction, according to a news release from Fulton Financial. The merger transaction was unanimously approved by the boards of directors of each company.
LANCASTER, PA
MarketWatch

W. P. Carey to merge with Corporate Property Associates 18 in cash-and-stock deal valued at about $2.7 billion

W. P. Carey Inc. WPC, -0.33% , a net lease real estate investment trust, said Monday it has agreed to merge with Corporate Property Associates 18 -- Global Inc. in a deal valued at about $2.7 billion, including the assumption of debt. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter. Under the terms of the deal, CPA:18 shareholders will receive 0.098 of a W. P. Carey stock and $3 in cash for each share owned. That's equal to $10.45 a share based on the trailing three-day volume-weighted average price for W. P. Carey common stock on Friday of $76.17. The REIT will fund the cash portion of the deal using the proceeds from sales of certain CPA:18 assets before the deal closes and existing liquidity. Once the deal closes, W. P. Carey will own about 93% of the combined company. The deal is expected to immediately boost real estate adjusted funds from operations per share, and offset the loss of more than half of the earnings contribution from income earned for managing CPA:18. It will also add a "well-diversified and high-quality net lease portfolio that enhances certain portfolio metrics," the companies said in a statement. It will further add a portfolio of operating self-storage assets and will conclude W. P. Carey's exit from investment management. W. P. Carey shares have gained 13% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500.
ECONOMY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

W. P. Carey Inc. and CPA®:18 - Global Announce Proposed Merger

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate Property Associates 18 – Global Incorporated (CPA®:18 – Global) announced today that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which CPA®:18 – Global will merge with W. P. Carey Inc. (W. P. Carey, NYSE: WPC), its advisor, in a transaction valued at approximately $2.7 billion. The transaction has been approved by CPA®:18 – Global's Board of Directors upon the unanimous recommendation and approval of a Special Committee consisting of CPA®:18 – Global's independent directors. The merger is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022, subject to the approval of CPA®:18 – Global stockholders.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Another SPAC merger dissolves: Tomorrow.io calls off $1.2B deal

At the end of last year, weather security startup Tomorrow.io was the latest company to follow the trend of securing a reverse merge deal. Three months later, the Boston startup has joined a more recent trend: Calling off SPAC mergers. Tomorrow.io and its special purpose acquisition company of choice, Pine...
ECONOMY
