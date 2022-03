The Bank of Canada lifted interest rates by a quarter percentage point and signaled more hikes are coming as it starts to wrestle inflation down from a three-decade high. Policymakers led by Governor Tiff Macklem increased the benchmark overnight rate to 0.5% at a decision Wednesday in Ottawa, in a widely expected move. Officials also said they expect to raise borrowing costs by more because of elevated inflation pressures, but refrained from starting a run off of the banks holdings of government bonds.

