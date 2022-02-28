ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

South Bend Cubs opening night packages on sale March 7

By Maura Johnson
abc57.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH BEND, Ind. – The South Bend Cubs are gearing up for the 2022 season opener by giving fans the chance to...

abc57.com

Comments / 0

Related
22 WSBT

Alternative art on display tonight in South Bend

Group of local businesses are bringing their alternative art and gifts together for a Witches Fair. This event is happening at the Witches Brew on Miami Street from 7:00 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, February 26th. This event for for people 21 and older.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

South Bend area restaurant hosting German Mardi Gras event tonight

A local German restaurant is hosting a Mardi Gras event, German style. It is called Fasching, German Mardi Gras. According to the owners of Weiss Gasthaus in Roseland, this is a German celebration much like Mardi Gras and Fat Tuesday. Weiss Gasthaus will be offering special German menu items including...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

South Bend Brewfest draws hundreds

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Over 500 beer lovers were in for quite the “taste” Saturday. People gathered for the annual South Bend Brewfest at the Century Center. The event showcased specialty craft beers from local breweries. People tasted over 80 different brews and spirits and enjoyed music...
SOUTH BEND, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy