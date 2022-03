KANSAS CITY — It’s something of an unfamiliar spot for West Virginia, this first day of the Big 12 Championship. While the Mountaineers have never entered the tournament as the top seed and thus gotten the advantageous game times accorded to those who have earned them at the top of the league, only twice have the Mountaineers previously played on the opening day of the league’s conference showcase.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 15 HOURS AGO