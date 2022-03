May I ask why the word "projected" is routinely omitted from most discussions of our state budget "surplus"? Who remembers how much of each projected surplus evaporates before it ever enters the state coffers? Who keeps in mind the billions in state debt, the billions we owe the federal government for unemployment funding and other extensions and the money we have removed from educational spending when we should have been adding to that budget?

POLITICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO