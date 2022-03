STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A search continues this week for a 25-year-old New Jersey man who was swept out to sea while swimming in Hawaii over the weekend, NJ.com reported. Matthew Preziose was last spotted about 200 yards from the shoreline of Lumaha’i Beach in Kauai County at about 1 p.m. Saturday, seemingly in distress. There was another swimmer with Preziose who reportedly made it to shore safely.

