NYC mayor Eric Adams refuses to make exception for Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

New York Mayor Eric Adams made it very clear on Monday: There will be no exceptions made for unvaccinated point guard Kyrie Irving to play at Barclays Center.

"Listen, I want Kyrie on the court. I would do anything to get that ring... But there's so much at stake here," Adams said in the interview with CNBC. "And I spoke with the owner of the team [Joseph Tsai]. We want to find a way to get Kyrie on the court, but this is a bigger issue. "I can't have my city closed down again. It would send the wrong message just to have an exception for one player when we're telling a countless number of New York City employees, 'If you don't follow the rules, you won't be able to be employed.'"

Adams has previously said the rules keeping Irving from playing at Barclays Center don't make sense since unvaccinated players on visiting teams are allowed to play but reiterated that he won't break those rules because that would be "sending the wrong message to everyday employees."

The mayor said recently that vaccine requirements could loosen up in the coming month if COVID-19 cases in the city continue to drop. However, vaccine mandates will stay in place for the time being -- and that includes the ones at Barclays Center that prevent Irving from participating in home games.