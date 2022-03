The Chicks are gearing up to return to the road this summer on the 27-date The Chicks Tour, produced by Live Nation. The trek marks the trio’s first tour since the release of their 2020 album Gaslighter, and begins June 14 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis, Mo. There will be stops in Boston, Chicago, two shows in Los Angeles and a show at Red Rocks in Colorado, before the tour wraps at The Gorge in George, Wash., on Aug. 13.

