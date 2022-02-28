ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

‘Atmospheric river’ fuels rains, snow in Pacific Northwest

By Associated Press
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HWgKR_0eRPzxen00

A strong storm fueled by an “atmospheric river” brought rain, snow and threat of flooding and avalanches on Monday to the Pacific Northwest.

Forecasters said daily rainfall records in Seattle and elsewhere could be broken.

Heavy snowfall and avalanche dangers closed Snoqualmie Pass and Stevens Pass, roadways over the Cascade Mountains that connect Western Washington and Eastern Washington.

The Northwest Avalanche Center has issued warnings for almost all of its forecasting zones. “Triggering a slide is likely and will be big enough to bury or kill you. Avoid travel in or below avalanche terrain,” the center said.

A flood watch was in effect through Wednesday for rivers throughout the greater Seattle area. The Skokomish River in Mason County was at flood levels Monday morning and dozens more were expected to crest by Monday night or Tuesday morning.

A flood watch was also issued for the northwest Oregon coast.

The daily record for rainfall in Seattle for Feb. 28 was set in 1972 – 1.46 inches (3.7 centimeters). But local forecaster said that could be broken by Monday afternoon.

Atmospheric river storms are fueled by long and wide plumes of moistures pulled in from the Pacific.

COPYRIGHT 2022 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Hit the trails in Washington for free Wednesday

SPOKANE, Wash.– Get some fresh air Wednesday when you head outside and explore what Washington has to offer– for free. That’s right, March 9 is a fee-free day for Washington State Parks, national forests, national parks and other public lands. That means you can park at trailheads or other recreational spots without a Discover Pass or without paying an entry fee.
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Made in the Northwest: Overbluff Cellars

SPOKANE, Wash. – Overbluff Cellars occupies a corner of a very old building and makes its wine using some very old school methods. “If there’s an easy and a hard way, we usually choose the hard way with the idea that it’s going to produce better wine,” explained owner and winemaker Darby McKee. “So we’re very hands on.”
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy