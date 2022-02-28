Target announces starting wages of up to $24 an hour

Target a nnounced Monday it will be raising starting minimum wages for employees, with some reaching as high as $24 an hour.

The change is part of the corporation 's plan to invest $300 million in its workforce in 2022.



“We want all team members to be better off for working at Target, and years of investments in our culture of care, meaningful pay, expanded health care benefits and opportunities for growth have been essential to helping our team members build rewarding careers,” said the company's chief human resources officer, Melissa Kremer.

In 2017, Target announced it would be raising its minimum wage to $15 an hour. Now, the range for starting wages will be $15 to $24. This will apply to hourly workers as well as those at supply chain facilities and headquarters locations, according to the retailer.

Recently, the chain rescinded its mask mandate for both employers and shoppers. “As COVID-19 cases continue to decline across the country, Target will not require our U.S. team members or guests to wear masks, as local regulations allow,” the corporation said in a statement.

“We’ll follow all state and local COVID-19 safety regulations and encourage our team members and guests to consult the latest public health guidance, get vaccinated and make decisions to keep themselves and their families safe."

The updated policy will affect an estimated 409,000 workers.